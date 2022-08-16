5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition servers in 2022

Servers make Minecraft a lot more fun. It's fun to play a single-player world and relax and not worry about anyone else, but it's a great game to play with friends.

Multiplayer worlds or even realms can have up to ten friends joining, which is a good amount, but servers have access to way more.

They can have thousands of users, making for a unique and usually incredible experience. Minecraft with many friends is good, but playing with an inordinate number of people is something else.

Java Edition is easier to access servers on, largely because it's already on a computer, and most Bedrock Editions are not. However, there are still plenty of Bedrock servers that are pretty good.

Minecraft 2022: Bedrock servers you have to try right now

5) Purple Prison

Purple Prison is widely considered the best prison server and one of the best servers in general. It is the gold standard for Bedrock and prison servers across the board.

This server has a long-standing reputation as one of the best, which means it's been kept at high quality for a long time because of the dedicated team.

It also has a stellar community behind it. Tons of great gamers have gotten involved with this server. Most who give it a try don't feel the need to go to another server because they find everything they need in high-quality form at Purple Prison.

4) Mineplex

Mineplex has for long been a top destination server for many players due to several game modes. One of the biggest benefits of this server is the sheer size.

Matchmaking is often no issue for this server, and that's especially true for its most prominent mode: Hunger Games. It's good for all modes, but Hunger Games is one of its best and most popular.

3) Grand Theft Minecart

GTA recreated in-game (Image via Grand Theft Minecart)

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular game franchises out there. This is despite the fact that they haven't released a new title in nearly a decade. As a result, the Minecraft server dedicated to it is one of the best.

It functions similarly to the GTA franchise, in which almost anything goes. Crime is no issue, and users can essentially do whatever they want. That's a big pull for the franchise and a big reason why this server is so popular.

2) Havoc Games

The Mining Dead is a Walking Dead parody (Image via Havoc Games)

Havoc Games has lots of opportunities for Minecraft Bedrock players, which is what makes it great. However, one thing sets it apart, and that is one specific game mode: The Mining Dead.

The Walking Dead is one of the top television franchises, and it's no secret that the same is true of the Minecraft parody version.

There is also a GTA mode as well as tons of other great titles for users to try out. Even if The Walking Dead isn't what they might be interested in, there are so many different options to try.

1) Complex Gaming

The Complex Gaming server is one of the best available. It has tons of top-flight game modes, namely Pixelmon, and this server is described like this:

"Welcome to the Complex Pixelmon Forum website! Here, you can discuss topics regarding to Pixelmon and the Complex Pixelmon server! You may also make Staff Applications, Ban Appeals and Bug reports here on the forums! Please do not hesitate to also use our help and support threads, if you need any assistance on the Complex Pixelmon Server!"

They also have:

Creative

Factions

Pixelmon

Prison

Skyblock

Survival

Towny

For servers in general, not just for Minecraft Bedrock-specific ones, this server is incredible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

