10 best servers for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition encompasses the Windows 10 Edition, as well as Pocket Edition and the console ports of the game. Despite its variability, Bedrock Edition still has access to a vast collection of online servers.

Many servers in Minecraft can accommodate Java or Bedrock Edition separately, while others can even support both simultaneously. Even after the significant version 1.19 update, plenty of servers are still worth joining. These servers vary in presentation and gameplay modes, but they all have something to offer Minecraft players who are interested.

Below, players can find a great list of servers that offer exceptional gameplay in Bedrock 1.19.

Verified servers compatible with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19

10) Purple Prison (purpleprison.net)

Purple Prison's titular Prison server (Image via Purple Prison)

A longtime favorite of the Minecraft community, Purple Prison began as a Prison game mode server but has expanded to provide much more than that. Players who hop into this server can also enjoy Survival Multiplayer, Skyblock, KitPvP, and Hunger Games, among others.

The server has a distinct alien-themed aesthetic and absolutely adores the color purple, creating an otherworldly feel for players as they enjoy themselves. Purple Prison also facilitates many events every year, ensuring players always have something to take part in.

9) MC Central (mccentral.org)

MC Central has remained one of the highest-rated Minecraft servers in the community (Image via MC Central)

A long-running popular Minecraft server, Minecraft Central has cross-platform gameplay between Java and Bedrock Editions. Players can enjoy staple game modes like Survival and Creative, as well as KitPvP, Skyblock, Prison, and Factions PvP, and can even play minigames.

The staff is about as dedicated as they come, and the player count varies between hundreds to thousands during the weekends, while weekdays tend to have smaller, more tight-knit player groups. However, the server is never completely barren, allowing players to always find someone to enjoy their Minecraft gameplay with.

8) Blockdrop Network (bedwars.games)

Blockdrop Network's logo (Image via AwesomeOverLord/YouTube)

Though it offers other game types, Blockdrop Network is most well-known in the community for its Bedwars gameplay.

In Bedwars, players battle each other to destroy their opponents' beds, destroying their respawn point until one player or team is left standing. Blockdrop sports one of the most robust Bedwars worlds in the community. However, if players find Bedwars to be played out, they can head to the City Life world and enjoy a more laid-back experience.

7) Desteria (pvp.desteria.com)

Desteria is primarily for PvP enthusiasts (Image via SwaglordPVP/YouTube)

For players that enjoy an MMO edge to their gameplay, Desteria is an exceptional pick. It's a heavily PvP-oriented server but features a robust class system and varied factions to join. Players can organize alliances between factions or battle it out for supremacy. During downtime, players can head to the casino to try their hand at a little in-game gambling if they so choose.

There's plenty to enjoy in Desteria's server, though fans that don't enjoy PvP may want to skip over this server's intense gameplay.

6) Minescape (minescape.me)

Minescape blends Minecraft with the RPG elements of Runescape (Image via FlippingOldschool/YouTube)

Runescape is one of the oldest and most revered MMORPGs in gaming, and now players can enjoy its in-depth mechanics in Minecraft.

By jumping into Minescape, players can train up their various skills and explore the world of Runescape, lovingly recreated in Minecraft's engine. The server is highly immersive and rewards the grind much like the game it emulates, and the community is welcoming to new members. Dive in and start mining, cooking, and battling today, and reach the top of the leaderboards.

5) Grand Theft Minecart (mc-gtm.net)

Los Santos recreated in GTM (Image via Grand Theft Minecart)

Another great recreation, Grand Theft Minecart is a depiction of Grand Theft Auto Online. The entire city and countryside of Los Santos are lovingly remade in this server, and players can perform much of the same gameplay as they would in GTA Online.

Take down your enemies, pull off robberies, and collect a wide range of weapons and explosives. If the gameplay runs its course, Minecraft players can also hop over to the accompanying Creative world for some peaceful building outside the confines of the reenvisioned Los Santos.

4) Havoc Games (mc.havocmc.net)

Havoc Games' popular The Mining Dead world (Image via Havoc Games)

Havoc Games has one of the more interesting collections of game modes. Its most popular game world by far is The Mining Dead, an excellent zombie survival game mode based on Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.

Furthermore, Havoc also provides Towny gameplay, Mine Wars and Warzone PvP, and Grand Craft Auto, their own take on Grand Theft Auto gameplay. These game modes are considerably diverse compared to typical Survival and Creative gameplay. It may not be for more traditional Minecraft players, but Havoc Games promises to be a unique experience for players diving into the server.

3) Complex Gaming (hub.mc-complex.com)

Complex Gaming features a consistently high player count (Image via Complex Gaming)

A longtime top-ranked server by many metrics, Complex Gaming is known in particular for its exceptional Pixelmon world. However, it certainly isn't limited there. Players also have their pick of the litter from vanilla survival, Feed the Beast gameplay, and Tekkit-focused gameplay.

Aside from vanilla, each game type provides its own collection of in-depth and high-quality mods procured by some of the community's finest developers. Due to this, Minecraft players aren't likely to grow bored with Complex Gaming easily.

2) Mineplex (us.mineplex.com/eu.mineplex.com)

Mineplex's official logo (Image via Mineplex)

Mineplex's reputation speaks for itself as it's one of the few Bedrock Edition servers to be officially partnered with Mojang. It was once one of the largest servers in the community, though it has quieted down somewhat in recent years. Despite this, Mineplex offers server connectivity in the United States and Europe, ensuring that ping is mitigated and players don't need to connect across the world to play.

The server's massive map facilitates many different game modes, including Block Hunt, Bridges, Cake Wars, Survival Games, and even a Mario-Kart-styled minigame to enjoy.

1) Hypixel (mc.hypixel.net)

Hypixel remains one of the most popular servers ever conceived (Image via Hypixel)

Long considered the gold standard of servers, Hypixel supports both Java and Bedrock Editions in version 1.19 and below. The server sports 19 distinct game modes, with some of its most popular including Skyblock, Bedwars, Skywars, Cops and Crims, and TNT Wars. Each game mode features its own unique lobby, and the playerbase on Hypixel is massive compared to nearly every other server.

The community ensures a vibrant environment for players to learn, grow, and socialize. For all these reasons and more, Hypixel remains one of the best servers for Minecraft players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

