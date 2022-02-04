5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds with vast lands

Minecraft is known for its massive, expansive, and randomly generated worlds. Since Minecraft 1.18 was released, the terrain and world generation of the game has changed by an enormous amount. Any random spawn can lead to an awe-inspiring set of lush caves or a range of towering and intimidating mountains.

Bedrock Edition and its Java counterpart received the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update in late November 2021. The update brought another major feature to the game: seed parity.

Seed parity made it possible for seeds to work the same on both the Java and Bedrock editions of the game. The seeds listed below, therefore, are the same for both editions.

Minecraft Bedrock: 5 seeds to try for huge biomes and vast landscapes

5) Huge beach biome (Seed: 5844766119969153161)

The beach biome is unnaturally big (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a plains biome, right next to an oak forest. Players can enjoy the serene plains landscape littered with flowering trees, buzzing bees, and various animal mobs. However, close to spawn, players arrive at a small clearing, a beach biome that has crept inland.

The beach connects to a giant landmass composed entirely of a group of beaches, which is so extensive that it almost seems to be a desert biome.

4) Expansive forests (Seed: 548036083)

A huge ravine is seen close to spawn, with the Taiga biome on the left (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player near the ocean on a group of small beaches. However, going south, players will encounter a massive forest biome littered with some deep and resource-laden ravines that look like tears in the Overworld realm.

The forest biome masterfully transitions into a taiga biome, which features some tall spruce trees and the podzol block for thousands of blocks. Players looking to build in a forest or work on builds like treehouses can choose this seed.

3) Huge savanna biome (Seed: 653694814)

This seed spawns the player inside a savanna biome that stretches for thousands of blocks and is initially divided into three chunks of land, with massive inlets of water around the spawn. While exploring, players can find a ruined portal across the natural lake just to the left of spawn.

2) Vast jungle (Seed: 3032803)

The Jungle runs for miles (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near gigantic and seemingly never-ending jungle biomes. A tall jungle tree can be found right at the entrance of the biome, which players can use to get a lay of the land.

A ruined portal lies close by, in between the player's spawn and the jungle entrance. Players can find a golden ax with the Mending enchantment, a golden sword with the Sweeping Edge II enchantment, two obsidian blocks, and 17 iron nuggets in the portal chest.

1) Endless ice spikes (Seed: 957288096)

This seed spawns players on a small island. An underwater ruin can be found partially submerged nearby. Traveling east from spawn, players must continue in the same direction until they arrive at the edge of an ice biome.

Going in the same direction will bring players to a village, northeast of which lies a massive ice spike biome.

Seeds are the gateways to new and previously undiscovered worlds in the game. While many players can come across seeds like the ones above quite naturally, others choose to play on these specific seeds to get to know what kind of adventures await them.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha