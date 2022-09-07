5 best Minecraft beginner tips for finding diamonds in 2022

Diamonds in Minecraft are the best and most craved item by players. It is one of the rarest items in the game that can evolve the level of players and help them build powerful weapons and armor.

Finding diamonds is an ambitious endeavor sought by beginner and pro-Minecraft players that they embark on when they start their survival journey in the game. Most of the steps players take, and items they craft are highly used to search for this rare item.

Without gathering the precious gemstone, players will find it hard to progress beyond the game's mud huts and stone tools stage. Minecraft has a pretty clear tier list of resources, and diamonds are in the upper echelons, with Diamond Swords being one of the best weapons and Diamond Pickaxes being excellent mining tools.

While some may consider finding diamonds a challenging task in the game, it is pretty basic if players are in the know of its whereabouts and unique ways to get them.

5 ways to find Diamonds in Minecraft

1) Explore Deep Caves

The core of Minecraft's gameplay is all about caving and mining in deep caves. Players need to find a complex cave system that delves deep into the depths of the world. Before that, they need to stock up on equipment such as food, torches, weapons and armor and then start exploring.

Large cave networks can be a good way of reaching the depths of the world where diamonds are most abundantly found without having to mine one's way down.

2) Use a Fortune Pickaxe to mine the ore

Minecraft OGs often spend diamonds to get diamonds. But so, if players have already crafted a Pickaxe with the Fortune enchantment on it, they can use it to increase their chances of getting more than one diamond per diamond or block they mine.

Unfortunately, players need to have already found Diamonds to make an Enchanting Table, but it's a great way to accumulate more Diamonds at once quickly. It might be challenging initially, but it will surely pay off in the long run.

3) Loot chests in End Cities

Another structure where diamonds can be found is in End Cities. After players defeat the Ender Dragon and finish the game, they can later explore the rest of the End realm and loot some End Cities.

These structures have excellent loot and can contain two to seven diamonds in chests found in the End realm. Players can also find enchanted tools and weapons made from these exquisite stones.

4) Nether Fortress

The Nether Fortress is a giant, dark, red-bricked structure of two parts. The exterior either doesn’t have a ceiling, or the ceiling is made of Netherrack. Will surely pay

To find diamonds in this area, players must find a single block of lava that marks the inside of the fortress. When they enter, they must explore and look for chests containing diamonds ranging between 5 and 7 diamonds per chest.

5) Search across temples

Both the desert and jungle temples have a chance of generating between one and three diamonds inside the chests. In Minecraft, diamonds often spawn randomly in structures across several biomes.

In addition, the Woodland Mansion, which is in the dark forest biome, may contain a certain room with a solid block of diamonds. This block can either spawn in the obsidian or lava secret rooms.

As there might be several ways for Minecraft players to find diamonds, they can also find newer ways in the world to get their hands on these rare items.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen