5 best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft Java Edition (2022)

Diamonds are arguably the most loved and craved item in Minecraft. Finding these items in the game has been a popular endeavor, and whether it's new players playing the game for the first time or experienced ones who have everything in the game, they all express delight when they see the light-blue-ore block.

Finding these precious items is quite hard as well, and players will have to go deep underground and mine for hours to obtain a handful of them. Fortunately, after the last Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, the ore generation drastically changed, resulting in these ores becoming much more common. Even then, there are a few ways to get them more quickly and easily.

These are the top five ways to get diamonds in Minecraft Java Edition this year

5) Loot the treasure chest in Bastion Remnants

Treasure room Bastion Remnant chests (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is a hellish realm where structures like the Bastion Remnants generate. These are dangerous places filled with Piglins and Piglin Brutes. There are several variants of this structure; hence, if players want to find a decent amount of diamonds, they need to find a Treasure Room Bastion. It will contain treasure chests at the center of the structure that will offer anywhere from two to six precious diamonds.

4) Loot the chests in End Cities

End City chests (Image via Minecraft)

Another structure where these items can be found is End Cities. After players defeat the Ender Dragon and finish the game, they can later explore the rest of the End realm and loot some End Cities. These structures have excellent loot and can contain two to seven diamonds present in chests. Players can also find enchanted tools and weapons made from these exquisite stones.

3) Branch mining underground in the Overworld

Branch mining (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to finding and collecting diamonds, simply mining for them is the best option. Players can head down to a particular level and start branch mining. This method is the best as it efficiently creates a network of mines to cover a larger area while the player tries to find the shiny items.

Players need to make a singular mine by going straight. Then, they must make smaller branches by mining left and right, leaving two blocks in between to be efficient.

2) Mining ore blocks with Fortune 3 Pickaxe

Fortune 3 Pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Usually, one ore block will only drop one diamond, but if players want to be even more efficient and more from one ore block, they can use the Fortune enchantment on their Pickaxe. This enchantment increases the chances of a single block dropping more items.

Using Level 3 of this enchantment is the best way to go, as players can get even more diamonds from one ore block.

1) Mining at Y level -58

Y level -58 has the most ores (Image via Minecraft)

Since the release of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, the bedrock layer has shifted 64 blocks down, allowing ores to generate in several different areas. Along with this, the ore distribution has changed as well. Hence, the best Y level to find diamond ores is -58. The ores will not generate at the very bottom of the Overworld, and players must go down to this level and start branch mining to find them.

