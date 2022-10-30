5 best Minecraft blocks for building castles in 2022

Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over a decade. The game is simple yet endlessly complex and creative. Players can build anything they can imagine, limited only by their creativity and available resources.

One of the most popular constructions in Minecraft is castles. They are a great way to show off your creative building skills. They can be as simple or complex as you want them to be.

But certain blocks can help give them a look that makes them stand out. This article dives into the five best blocks for building castles.

Building castles in Minecraft requires specific blocks

Players definitely have many choices when considering what blocks to use for a castle. While there is no wrong answer, certain blocks make the process more seamless. It is ultimately up to the builder to choose the best blocks for their castle.

The choice of block matters a lot. Certain blocks will give castles a more "medieval" feeling, while others might change the texture. These nuances ultimately impact the overall build. The choices are relevant for both modes, and players should acquaint themselves with the various blocks in the game.

1) Wool

Wool is an excellent choice for castle walls because it can be dyed in any color. While the default is white, it can be used to add accents to walls and floors. Players can create fascinating tapestries and colors on their floors with proper dye.

Wool can also be used to make carpets, which can be a great addition to any castle, particularly in a grand throne room.

Players will want to find some sheep they can breed to use as shears to clip their wool. It will take the sheep 2 minutes to grow their wool back once it is harvested.

2) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is perhaps one of the most classic-looking blocks in Minecraft when it comes to building castles. Its texture makes it seem like the walls of a castle, and on top of that, it is strong and durable, making it perfect for fortifying structures.

Additionally, cobblestone is easy to obtain and can be found in large quantities in many Minecraft worlds. This makes it an excellent choice for building large castles with complex designs. With its many benefits, it is no wonder that cobblestone is one of Minecraft's most famous blocks for castle builders.

3) Mossy Cobblestone

While cobblestone is great for castles, mossy cobblestone is a variant of it that can add a more weathered and realistic look to a castle. This works particularly well when players can add a mossy cobblestone to the bottom levels of the castle, usually above a moat.

This looks great and makes the castle look much more authentic. Players can find mossy cobblestones worldwide, generally in dungeons and jungle temples. If mined using a pickaxe, the block will drop. However, players can also create their mossy cobblestones by combining a block of cobblestone and a vine at a crafting table.

4) Colored Glass

Castles are perfect for grand decorations. By arranging the different glass colors, players can create beautiful stained glass designs, making their castles stand out.

Players need to smelt sand in a furnace to get stained glass, then take the glass blocks or panes, and combine them with a dye of their choice at a crafting table.

When combined, they will then be able to have an actual rainbow of colored glass to work with and make their castle beautiful.

5) Stone

Stone is a plentiful resource in Minecraft, and it can also serve as a solid block to make a castle. For players who want to use stone, it makes a great floor or combines it with cobblestone to create some interesting textures.

Players must mine cobblestones using a pickaxe to get stones in Minecraft. They can then take the cobblestone to a furnace and smelt it into stone. This stone can also be smelted in a furnace to create a smooth stone.

This block can create many different variants that players can use to spruce up their castle, making it one of the best blocks they can choose.

