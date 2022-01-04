5 best Minecraft features to try in 2022

2021 turned out to be a great year for Minecraft. Minecraft 1.17, which focused on adding a ton of new items, was released in June 2021 and served as part 1 of the biggest update ever devised by Mojang, the Caves and Cliffs update.

Minecraft 1.18 or Caves and Cliffs part 2 was released later in the year, and brought with it some major changes to world generation, ore distribution, mob behavior, and more. However, the fun doesn’t end here. 2022 is set to introduce Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update.

Minecraft in 2022: Best features to try out

The Wild update was announced at Minecraft Live 2021, which took place on October 17. It is set to introduce a ton of new features to Minecraft, including some blocks, mobs biomes. While Minecraft 1.18 focused on the mountain biomes and caves of Minecraft’s world, Minecraft 1.19 will shift its focus towards the birch forest and swamp biomes, among various other things.

Here are 5 Minecraft features to try out in 2022:

5) Allay

The Allay was chosen by fans (Image via Minecraft)

Allay was one of three mobs listed as choices for the Minecraft Mob Vote in 2021. It beat out Copper Golem and Glare to prevail and confirm its addition into Minecraft. This mob is similar in appearance to a bat, with the exception of its color, which is cyan.

Allay’s ability is unique. If a player gives it an item, it flies away and searches for that item within the currently loaded chunk. This can prove to be efficient and allows the player to concentrate on their preferred tasks as Allay fetches the required item for them. It can carry up to a stack (64) of that item, and cannot duplicate items.

4) Swamp biome

Concept art for mangrove swamps (Image via Minecraft)

Swamp biomes are being completely overhauled in 2022. They now contain new mud blocks and mangrove trees. The trees can be used to extract mangrove logs, wood, planks, and other resources. Additionally, new mobs like frogs and fireflies spawn in this biome.

3) Deep Dark

Sculk showcased in the Deep Dark (Image via Minecraft)

The Deep Dark is a rare biome that is found only at the deepest depths of the Minecraft world. This biome defies everything Minecraft has produced over the last decade and is infested with blocks made from a new material: Sculk. Additionally, it introduces a terrifying new mob called the Warden, and mysterious structures termed “Ancient Cities”.

2) Ancient City

The Ancient City is a structure that can generate in the Deep Dark biome. Other than the features and blocks present within the Deep Dark biome, this structure also spawns blocks like wool and basalt. Candles and skeleton skulls can be found in this biome, and chests with special loot (not available from any other source in Survival) are hidden away to be discovered.

1) Warden

The Warden in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden is a hostile mob that spawns only in the Deep Dark biome and is coming to Minecraft in 2022. The mob is blind and uses echolocation to pinpoint the location of a sound’s source. The mob is designed to be intimidating and avoided rather than fought, dealing 3.5 hearts of damage in one hit to a player wearing full netherite armor.

Minecraft is expanding upon its universe with each update, and has lately taken to revamping its pre-existing biomes. With the Minecraft community’s positive response to Minecraft 1.18, all content in 2022 is sure to be well-received by players and successful for Mojang.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

