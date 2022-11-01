5 best Minecraft Halloween-themed decoration ideas

Halloween is finally upon us, and Minecraft's community of dedicated fans has been decorating their worlds for the entire month of October. To celebrate the spooky season, players have created some incredible Halloween designs.

If you're planning on creating your own scary Halloween decorations in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to check out others' designs for ideas. Fortunately, the community has provided countless builds and hacks to make your world fully enthralled in the Halloween season. There are simply too many examples to list, but it might not be a bad idea to take a look at some notable ones.

Awesome Minecraft Halloween decoration ideas for 2022

1) Necropolis

This build doubles as an undead home and a decorative piece for a larger Halloween world (Image via Jagiero/YouTube)

Built by Minecraft content creator Jagiero, this build is inspired by Naxxramas from the Warcraft franchise. Despite being a home build at its core, its hovering and intimidating presence complements Jagiero's Halloween Town. This makes it one part decoration and one part home away from home.

Though it's undoubtedly a large-scale and time-consuming endeavor, this Necropolis would make an excellent addition to any player's Halloween projects. Looming in the sky, the Necropolis makes for a perfect lair for the lord of the undead.

2) Halloween Banners

A Halloween pumpkin banner design (Image via Victoria Livingston/Pinterest)

Players can use a loom block to create complex customizations for banners. By layering multiple patterns atop each other, some truly impressive creations can be made. You can then place your banners to accentuate your Halloween builds and give them an official aesthetic.

While there are tons of amazing Minecraft patterns out there to create, you can also devise your own designs through experimentation.

3) Spooky Nether Portals

Adding a little Halloween flair to your Nether portals can make them even eerier (Image via u/PoxBlox/Reddit)

Nether portals on their own are already quite ominous, but you can decorate them nicely for Halloween as well. Since these portals will keep their shape as long as the frame is intact, forming incredible designs is much easier than it might seem. Furthermore, they can be built in many different shapes, so the possibilities are essentially endless.

Even if you don't want to build onto the portal itself, you can still turn it into a creepy design while retaining its function. This way, the construct can look eerie in both the Overworld and the Nether.

4) Pumpkin Maze

This maze was intricately crafted and can make for a fun minigame (Image via @dtg_family_gaming/Instagram)

Pumpkins are always a huge part of the Halloween aesthetic, so it's only natural to include them in your decorative plans in Minecraft. This creation by CassBass is a perfect example: A maze housed in a pumpkin exterior. When players step inside, they'll have to search for several letters to complete the maze and puzzle within.

If you plan on making a Halloween-themed town or location, adding a classic haunted maze can be a perfect addition to it. Encasing the maze in a pumpkin simply adds to its overall appearance.

5) Haunted Cemetery

No spooky horror build is complete without a haunted cemetery (Image via xblafan/Blogspot)

Scary locations like cemeteries are iconic aspects of Halloween. The very same can be said of any spooky Minecraft build. With little more than a mossy cobblestone and stone bricks, you can create some hallowed ground to accent your existing Halloween builds.

For more authenticity, keep the cemetery poorly lit to spawn hostile Minecraft mobs like Zombies, Skeletons, or Spiders within their confines. This does admittedly make them dangerous, but it provides an authentic spooky experience nonetheless.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes