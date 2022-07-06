Top 5 build hacks for Minecraft 1.19

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, millions of players downloaded and jumped into the sandbox game to check out all the new features it had to offer. Since building is one of the game's main activities, players always need new blocks to create new kinds of structures, whether small or huge. Luckily, the newest update didn't disappoint as it featured many new blocks.

When players try to build a decorative build or base, they create unique furniture and cleverly use blocks in certain ways. Over the years, players have come up with great ideas to design the interior and exterior of a build. With all the new Mangrove wood, mud, and sculk blocks that have been released, the possibility of creating innovative designs is endless.

Here are some hacks that crafters can use while building in the game.

5 great build hacks for Minecraft 1.19

5) Sculk shrieker showpiece

Heads placed on sculk shrieker (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new sculk blocks are some of the most fascinating features ever added to the game. Sculk sensors and sculk shriekers are especially unique as one has moving tentacles while the other has a unique shape. Though sculk shriekers are the most dangerous blocks in the update, they can be mined and kept by players.

Once obtained, they can be used as a showpiece in the base or can be used to place other blocks on top as a decoration piece. The top half of the block is quite fascinating to watch and places rare items like heads on. This could go really well in the build if players are going for a Halloween or spooky theme.

4) Sculk blocks on walls and ceiling

Sculk blocks as a starry sky ceiling (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new Deep Dark Biome will mostly consist of normal sculk blocks. They are black with teal-colored dots that glow and breathe beautifully. Even though it is quite scary to see them in the biome, they can be used to decorate walls or ceilings in a build.

When placed on a ceiling, it can create a starry sky illusion as well. These blocks can only be obtained if players use a silk touch enchantment on a hoe; otherwise, they just break and give one XP point to the player.

3) Packed mud path

Path made from packed mud (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Packed mud is another block that has recently been added, which can be crafted by combining normal mud with wheat. Usually, they are immediately crafted into mud bricks; however, they can also be used as they are. One of the best ways to use them is by creating a dirt path outside any build or base.

Although players can remove the grass from a dirt block to create a path, this is a great alternative block to give the path more texture. The smaller blobs of mud seen on the blocks look like a real-life gravel path and are perfect if players are planning to create a path.

2) Froglight lamps

Froglight lamp (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Froglight is a new light-emitting block added with the new frog mob. It is slightly tricky to obtain as players must make frogs eat small magma cubes. When they eat magma cubes, frogs will drop these blocks. Froglights are of three colors depending on which type of frog eats the magma cubes.

These light-emitting blocks can be used to create simple lamps with the help of fences and new mangrove trapdoors with a circular hole.

1) Mangrove wood couch

Couch made from mangrove wood (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players who create all kinds of interior design furniture in the game use different kinds of wood. With the addition of new mangrove wood, players can now make all the furniture with it. One of the most famous and frequently built pieces of furniture is a couch.

With mangrove wood, players can create one of the most vibrant couches because of its red color. Players can use mangrove stairs and trapdoors to create the couch and can even build a table with fences and pressure plates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

