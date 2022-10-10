5 best Minecraft hardcore modpacks in 2022

Minecraft Java Edition has a hardcore mode where players only get one life to survive on. However, the rest of the game is identical, with the same mobs and challenges. While players will feel the pressure, they can also get bored of the same old features; this is where hardcore modpacks become a brilliant alternative.

Usually, gamers install a few mods for Minecraft themselves, but modpacks are essentially standalone games that are only based on the sandbox title. Some have so many mods within themselves that the title will feel completely new. There is a separate category for hardcore modpacks that offer a steep learning curve and difficult challenges.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other hardcore modpacks worth checking out as well.

Top 5 hardcore Minecraft modpacks to play in 2022, ranked

5) Forever Stranded

Players crash and survive on a completely different planet in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is an old but extremely popular modpack that throws all sorts of challenges at players. The story is about them crashing on a mysterious and barren planet where they have to deal with heat, hunger, and other difficulties. Additionally, the entire modpack is set to hardcore mode, thus giving players only one chance to survive.

Once they are somewhat stable, they will have to deal with other obstacles. Even though the modpack is based on an older game version, it is worth playing in 2022.

4) Mustard Virus

Mustard Virus may just make Minecraft players fear zombies again (Image via Reddit/u/Whacky-Ghost)

This modpack mainly focuses on making the world feel apocalyptic. There are different mob mechanics where hostile entities are much scarier, especially zombies. Hordes of infected mobs will keep attacking non-stop, attracted to light, sound, and any movement that players make. Additionally, they can even bring down walls and structures if not appropriately strengthened.

This modpack reimagines zombies and makes them much scarier than they usually are in the vanilla version of the game.

3) Mineshafts and Monsters

This Minecraft modpack contains loads of unique mobs and magical features (Image via CurseForge)

Mineshafts and Monsters is a brilliant fantasy hardcore modpack. It is one of those modpacks that completely changes what the sandbox title looks like, with a lot of world-generation changes, new mobs, and unique game mechanics.

There is a main questline that is compusory, along with a plethora of optional side quests to keep players hooked for hours. The hardcore aspect makes it much more fun and challenging.

2) Shattered Ring

Shattered Ring is a unique Minecraft modpack based on Elden Ring (Image via Overwolf)

Players who engage in other games must be familiar with Elden Ring, an extremely popular RPG fantasy title. The Shattered Ring modpack is essentially inspired by FromSoftware's Soulslike title. It offers a completely new combat system, loads of intimidating and tough enemies, and a plethora of points of interest to discover.

This modpack is perfect For those who are fans of the popular AAA title and also play the sandbox game. Since it offers gameplay mechanics that is almost a complete opposite of Mojang's vanilla game version, it offers a fresh take that will keep players hooked for a long time.

1) RLCraft

RLCraft is arguably the most popular and difficult Minecraft modpack out there (Image via Reddit/u/TeeJayBex)

Even four years after it first came out, RLCraft is still considered to be the best hardcore modpack for the sandbox title. It has hundreds of mods that completely change the look of Minecraft by adding several new game mechanics and mobs.

Players will have to keep track of water intake, temperature, and different kinds of hostile mobs that can obliterate them in an instant. The level of immersion is unparelled, and players have been known to spend hours on end exploring the completely fresh take on the game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes