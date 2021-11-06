5 best Minecraft Java seeds that have similar features to Caves & Cliffs part 2

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 is one of the biggest and most game-changing updates that Minecraft is due to receive. It will add a plethora of new and updated features to the game.

While the update has not yet been officially released, many seeds replicating or having similar world generation have popped up around the internet. Players can enter these seeds and get a feel for the upcoming update.

Players can explore these Minecraft seeds with features similar to Caves & Cliffs part 2

5) Big Mountain (Seed: -1465919862)

Huge mountains in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player near a dark oak forest and a Mesa biome. However, its biggest attraction is not far from spawn. A huge mountain covered in snow looms in the distance. The size is comparable to the mountain generation being added in the new Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

With mountains being one of the major parts of the update, this will serve as an appropriate preparation seed.

4) Lush Cave (Seed: -1970139536)

Lush caves in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a huge grassy biome. The highlight of this one is that a lush cave can be found in some blocks near spawn.

The cave is filled with all types of flora, and its interior is spacious and deep. It is possibly mimicking the new cave generation in the upcoming 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

3) Flower Villages (Seed: 944710140)

This seed spawns the player in a huge field, which is full of different flowers. This is to mimic the upcoming meadow biomes in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update in Minecraft.

Fields upon fields of blue and red flowers can be found here. Animals can be seen roaming around, which makes for a great sight.

2) Double Desert temple (Seed: -1058495785)

The desert temples can be found opposite the village (Image via Minecraft & Chill on YouTube)

This seed spawns the player at the border of a savanna biome and desert. Its highlights are two desert temples, which can be found near spawn.

The seed also comprises huge mountains comparable to the mountain generation of the upcoming Caves and Cliffs part 2 update in Minecraft.

1) Amazing Cliffs (Seed: 161396106)

Mountains with steep cliffs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The player spawns in a mesa biome at the origin of this seed. Various types of mountains can be found here, mostly similar to the upcoming designs in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

Walking forward from spawn will bring the player to a huge lake, which is surrounded by some gigantic mountains with steep cliffsides. Despite being a welcome and beautiful sight, it is also quite dangerous to traverse. The seed will keep the players engaged for hours.

Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs (part 2) update is one of the most eagerly anticipated pieces of gaming content in the community. It will bring a host of new additions and will improve many of Minecraft's classic features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

