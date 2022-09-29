5 best Minecraft light sources for decoration in 2022

Minecraft has different types of light sources apart from the standard sky light. Light is a crucial aspect of the game since it affects different mob spawns and crop growth. If players light their surroundings correctly, they will prevent hostile mobs from spawning and give a nice ambiance to the area.

Though most beginners will use simple torches to light any area, they can also craft different blocks that are much better looking. These light-emitting blocks not only illuminate an area but also act as decorative pieces, enhancing the beauty of a structure or an area. Some of them even have special abilities and unique shapes.

Top 5 decorative light sources in Minecraft, ranked (2022)

5) Jack O' Lantern

Jack O' Lantern is a perfect light source for Halloween-themed structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Jack O' Lantern is a special block that players can craft themselves by carving a pumpkin with shears and combining it with a torch on the crafting table. After shearing the pumpkin block, a scary face will appear on one of the sides. When placed, this block will have 15 light levels, which is the highest in the game.

It is the perfect block to light up a Halloween-themed structure and other spooky builds.

4) Sea Lantern

Sea Lanterns generated in an Ocean Monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sea Lanterns are another great light-emitting decorating block that players can use instead of standard torches. These are slightly tough to obtain since they can either be mined with a silk touch enchanted tool or crafted with prismarine crystals and shards.

Players can use them in underwater builds since they are more suited to be used in water. They also emit 15 light levels, which can easily illuminate several blocks.

3) Redstone Lamp

Redstone lamp can automatically light up at night with a daylight sensor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, these light blocks are powered by redstone. Hence, they can only light up if a redstone signal is passed through them. Though this makes them harder to work with, players can create contraptions that automatically turn them off whenever a light is not needed.

For example, these lamps can be used with a daylight sensor block that detects day-night cycles. Whenever the night starts, these blocks will automatically illuminate and vice versa.

2) Candles

Players can place anywhere from one to four candles on a single block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Candles were added to the game in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update part 1. They can be crafted with honeycomb and string and colored with different dyes. Anywhere from one to four candles can be placed on a single block. They can even be placed on a cake.

Each candle emits three light levels; hence, they are not an ideal light source for spawn-proofing an area. However, they are excellent for decorating almost anything.

1) Lantern

Lanterns are the simplest and best step up from torches in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want a simple upgrade from torches, they can craft lanterns. These smaller, light-emitting blocks can be crafted with one torch and eight iron nuggets. Soul lanterns can also be crafted with soul torches. They can be placed on top of a block or hung from underneath it.

Due to its easy crafting recipe and beautiful looks, a Lantern is considered the best and most common light source players can use to decorate anything in the game.

