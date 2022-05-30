Easiest way to get sea lanterns in Minecraft

Sea lanterns are interesting blocks in Minecraft added in version 1.8 in late 2014 along with ocean monuments, guardians, and elder guardians. They are one of the game’s few light sources alongside torches, glowstone, lanterns, and redstone lamps.

Given their unique appearance and utility as a way to prevent mobs from spawning while lighting up builds, players might want quick access to sea lanterns. Being armed with the knowledge of how to acquire them can be very useful to builders and survivalists alike.

How to get sea lanterns easily in Minecraft

Salvaging

Naturally generated sea lanterns in an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

The easiest way to get sea lanterns is by salvaging them from naturally generating structures throughout the world. The structures that naturally generate with sea lanterns in them are ocean monuments, the homes of guardians and elder guardians, and the ocean ruins often seen occupied by the drowned.

When salvaging sea lanterns by this method, players must make sure to only break them with tools enchanted with silk touch. Without this enchantment, the lanterns will simply drop two to three prismarine crystals. This means that the prismarine shards will be lost and can only be regained by killing guardians or elder guardians.

Assuming players use a silk touch tool, the lantern will drop itself when broken, meaning the player can gain them without having to kill guardians or elder guardians.

Crafting

The crafting recipe for sea lanterns (Image via Minecraft)

The most consistent, replicable, and convenient way to gain access to sea lanterns is through crafting them. The crafting recipe for sea lanterns is a combination of four prismarine shards and five prismarine crystals. The shards go in each corner, whereas the crystals form the center 'plus' of the crafting grid.

Unfortunately, there are only three ways to get the prismarine crystals, and only a single way to get the prismarine shards.

Prismarine crystals can be obtained by killing guardians and elder guardians. In addition, sea lanterns that generate naturally in the world will drop two to three crystals when mined by a tool without silk touch.

Lastly, they can be found in buried treasure chests in quantities of one to five. Java players have a 60% chance of finding it, whereas Bedrock players have a 19% chance.

Prismarine shards can only be acquired in a single way. This is by killing either guardians or elder guardians. Both of these mobs will drop between zero and two shards. This can be increased up to a maximum of five shards with a max-level looting enchantment. Guardians have a 40% chance to drop shards, whereas elder guardians are guaranteed to roll for shards.

However, since the range of potential shards dropped by elder guardians includes the value of zero, this guaranteed roll can still result in zero shards being dropped. This means that there is no guaranteed way to get shards other than killing several guardians or elder guardians.

