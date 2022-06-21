5 best Minecraft Medieval Castle blueprints

Building has always been a huge aspect of Minecraft. Fans of the title have developed tons of impressive designs over the years and have shared their creations across various platforms.

Such designs can come in all shapes and sizes, but Medieval Castles just have their own crazy looks. For those in search of some great medieval castle blueprints, this helpful guide will list not just one, but five of the absolute best choices from around the internet.

Medieval Castle blueprints, from stunning to downright crazy

5) Simple Medieval Castle

Starting off the list is a Medieval Castle that is quite grand but also much simpler than most of the others on the list. This tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber "A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT." The YouTuber has also made videos on other builds such as haunted houses and winter cabins.

This build features a bunch of small towers surrounding one large tower in the middle. This tutorial is five hours long, so it is quite in-depth on everything you have to do, and is also very easy to follow.

4) Small Medieval Castle

Up next is the Medieval Castle, which is smaller than the last build but has tons of great little features scattered throughout. This video was made by Minecraft YouTuber "Stevler." This build is fantastic for those who do not want to put as much time into a castle.

This build has a very sleek design made mostly out of stone bricks with wooden ceilings. The castle features a small bridge in the front with an opening you could put a gate at if you do not want your castle to be easily accessible. Stevler went all in with the details, putting a cart-like vehicle in front of the castle carrying hay.

3) Unique Medieval Castle

This build is a very unique build, featuring roofs made of netherrack rather than standard wood. This amazing tutorial was made by YouTuber "BodhiMC." This is a very large castle, containing tons of large towers with tons of space.

This fantastic build features a ton of well-thoughtout designs inside the castle, along with a very unique look on the outside. The netherrack displayed in this castle and just the absolute grand look of this castle makes it a great choice for builders.

2) Gigantic Medieval Castle

Coming up next is an absolutely gigantic Medieval Castle, featuring tons of outdoor space seemingly able to hold an extreme amount of people. The video was made by YouTuber "BlueNerd Minecraft," and is part 1 of the series, just due to the size of the build.

The castle is meant for advanced builders who want to take on the challenge of featuring tons of houses scattered throughout the castle grounds, along with large spiraling towers.

1) Blackstone Medieval Castle

Up last, but certainly not least, is this fabulous Blackstone Medieval Castle build. This is another build made by the Minecraft YouTuber "Stevler."

The blackstone in this build gives it a unique and medieval look not seen as clearly in some of the other builds on this list. This would be a crazy build to pull off on a towny server, as it would get a ton of recognition and would be a much bigger flex than simply building it in a single player world.

