5 best Minecraft mega base ideas in 2023

Base-building is one of the oldest Minecraft traditions, and some players have taken the process many steps further by creating mega bases. While the constructs aren't usually made right away, they can be incredibly satisfying once completed.

Whether a player is building a mega base in Minecraft's Creative or Survival Mode, it can be a time-consuming project. However, nothing brings a feeling of accomplishment quite like forming a massive pyramid or reinforced underwater home to call one's own.

Many base builders even add defenses and traps to keep their mega bases secure, and most designs also incorporate all the modern amenities to benefit players of version 1.19 and above.

While there are simply too many Minecraft mega base designs to count, there are a few worth noting that should inspire prospective builders.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five mega base designs for Minecraft that should inspire fans and builders alike

1) Modular Mega Base

This mega base design incorporates several small modules that make up the whole (Image via MarchiWORX/Planet Minecraft)

When Minecraft players think of a mega base, it's easy to fall into the idea of huge wizard towers or sprawling castles and villas. However, mega bases come in many forms, and this build by MarchiWORX is a perfect example of creating a mega base with several smaller components.

This design bases itself on beginning with small modular rooms and interconnecting them, continuously building more and more rooms with hallways or tunnels between them.

It's a design that has served quite well in space mods and the like but is ideal when using other blocks and materials.

2) Rubik's Cube Base

This mega base centers on amazing geometric placement (Image via u/Sana49/Reddit)

Sometimes, a Minecraft player comes along and forms something that the community hasn't quite seen before. This was the case with this Rubiks Cube-inspired megabase, created by a friend of Redditor Sana49 according to their original post.

The build required over 20,000 blocks of sand to convert into glass, which likely required further treatment to appropriately tint the glass and reflect the colorful squares on the cube.

Some of the best mega bases in the game operate on geometry tricks in some satisfying way, and this build is one of the finer examples in recent memory.

3) End Mega Base

Just because a Minecraft player can build a mega base doesn't mean they have to do so in the Overworld. A case in point is this creation by Bluentage on YouTube, who formed a futuristic-style mega base within the End.

Sure, it may not be the safest place to build. However, if a player can be careful and make the right decisions, they can create an immense fortress even in an inhospitable place like the End dimension.

This build uses the energy provided by Nether portals to form its core aesthetic but also has a nice central waterfall to consider that is both functional and form-fitting.

4) Ocean Mega Base

If Minecraft fans are up for a challenge when they're building, they might just want to look to an ocean biome for their mega base. Since ocean biomes can be considerably large, they make natural spots for building a base in general. However, doing so requires careful planning in Survival Mode to avoid drowning or upsetting the denizens of underwater structures like drowned and guardians.

There's also the matter of creating rooms that are airtight and aren't easy to cause flooding inside. This is because one incident can sometimes lead to the unfortunate destruction of the interior via water.

However, when an aquatic mega base is finished in Minecraft, the final product is often satisfying and secure from a survival standpoint.

5) Underground Kingdom

Even though it's two years old, this Minecraft mega base by Trixyblox remains a sight to behold. Clearing out an underground segment large enough will take time, but creating an entire metropolis within a cave system is certainly a worthwhile endeavor.

By creating a system of interconnected bridges and well-placed lighting, this mega base is both gorgeous and safe from hostile mob spawns.

Trixyblox's original build took hundreds of hours of work to accomplish. However, this doesn't mean that players can't put their own spin on the concept and create something entirely new and unique to their own style.

