5 best Minecraft mobs for XP farming in 2022

Minecraft is filled with various kinds of mobs that can be interacted with. Players can either keep some as pets or kill them to obtain certain dropped items to progress further in the game. One thing mobs drop is XP orbs.

These are entities that players absorb to increase their level. Once their level increases, they can perform certain tasks like enchanting or changing item names.

Different mobs drop different amounts of XP. Passive mobs drop fewer XP orbs, while stronger hostile mobs drop the most. Minecraft's community has come up with ways to create farms around mobs that drop loads of XP to quickly level up. Here are some mobs that are great for farming XP.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft mobs for creating XP farms in 2022

5) Zombie

Zombies are the easiest to farm from a spawner block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Zombies are arguably the easiest mobs to farm for XP, especially if players find a Dungeon with their spawner block. They are quite easy to kill and drop five XP points. Baby Zombies are even better since they drop 12 XP points upon death.

If players find a spawner block in any structure, they can create a simple farm around it where they can kill these mobs. Unfortunately, they do not drop any important items.

4) Guardian

Guardians are one of the hardest to farm for XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Guardians are aquatic hostile mobs that spawn only near an Ocean Monument. These laser-shooting mobs can drop 10 points of XP, which is quite a lot when compared to other normal hostile mobs.

After players clear out the structure, they can create a farm around it to trap and kill Guardians for XP. They can also drop prismarine crystals that can be used to craft sea lanterns.

3) Enderman

Enderman XP farms are one of the most popular amongst Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Despite only dropping five XP points, Enderman is considered to be one of the best mobs to farm for XP. Most experienced players who have completed the game have an extensive Enderman farm in the End realm for both XP and Ender Pearls.

Since ender pearls are also quite important in the game, most people prefer to create farms with them.

2) Wither

Only experienced players will be able to create a Wither XP farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wither boss mob is one of the most dangerous A.I. entities in the game since it can obliterate most players if they are not prepared. However, experienced players who have loads of wither skulls at their disposal can create a Wither XP farm in the End realm, underneath the bedrock fountain.

Since Withers drops 50 XP points upon death, they are one of the best mobs to farm. Only those who have a working Wither Skeleton farm will be able to create a Wither XP farm since they will need loads of Wither skulls. Additionally, players will have to manually kill the beast.

1) Blaze

Blaze in Minecraft drop a lot of XP along with the extremely important blaze rods (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are fiery hostile mobs that spawn in the Nether Fortress from a spawner block. Hence, a farm can be created around the block where these mobs spawn and get killed by the player. Blazes drop 10 XP points along with blaze rods, which are extremely important for players in several ways.

This mob is arguably the best mob to farm if players want loads of XP without working too hard for it.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far