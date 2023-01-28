5 best Minecraft mods for structures in 2023

As soon as Minecraft players enter a new world, they start exploring the biomes and structures present in it. For newcomers, the sandbox game will offer a plethora of naturally generated places for them to visit.

However, for those who have been playing the game for years, seeing the same old structures in every world can be extremely boring.

This is where mods come into play, as they add a wide variety of third-party features, including structures.

Over the years, the community has come up with various structures that can be added to Minecraft through mods. Here are some of the best mods for structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great mods out there that can also add or change structures.

Top five Minecraft mods for structures in 2023

1) The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest adds a lot more features apart from structures in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Twilight Forest is one of the most famous mods in the game and adds a completely new dimension for players to explore.

The realm contains different kinds of dungeons with different boss mobs and battles, treasure and loot, and unique functions and features.

If players want to completely immerse themselves in a brand new realm, this mod is perfect for them.

2) Bygone Nether

Bygone Nether adds a whole set of new structures in the Nether realm of Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Though Mojang released a Nether realm update that included the Nether Fortress and Bastion Remnants, these two structures are insufficient for frequent players.

This is where the Bygone Nether mod can help, as it adds three new structures to the hellish realm along with renovating the Bastion Remnants and Nether Fortresses.

It even adds new variants of hostile mobs. The three new structures are called the Piglin Mansion, Citadel, and Catacomb.

3) When Dungeons Arise

This Minecraft mod also adds a bunch of new dungeon-style structures for players to explore (Image via CurseForge)

When Dugeons Arise is a massive mod that can randomly generate huge dungeons for players to explore.

Unlike the traditional structures present in the game, these dungeons might look slightly out of place, but players can completely immerse themselves in these new structures.

Like in classic dungeon-style gameplay, explorers need to go through the structure to find precious loot while fighting off new kinds of hostile mobs.

4) Repurposed Structures

This Minecraft mod simply takes pre-existing structures and creates new variants of them. (Image via CurseForge)

If players are not totally bored of the pre-existing structures, they can look at the Repurposed Structures mod. This does not add new structures to the game but takes pre-existing ones and creates new variants of them.

This is a simple yet brilliant way to add variety to naturally generating structures. For example, there can be new kinds of mineshafts with spawner blocks of different hostile mobs, as shown in the picture above.

New variants of structures were initially made for another mod called Ultra Amplified Dimension; however, the modder later realized that the structures could look good in the vanilla version of the game as well.

5) Dungeon Crawl

This Minecraft mod adds only one new dungeon-like structure with different variants (Image via CurseForge)

Dungeon Crawl, as the name implies, adds a dungeon-like structure to the game. It will randomly generate anywhere in the world and have different layouts, sizes, and loot.

Despite adding only one kind of structure, this mod is extremely famous on the CurseForge website, with more than 20 million downloads.

The structure will contain chests with loot, spawner blocks constantly spawning hostile mobs, and loads of rooms and areas to explore.

