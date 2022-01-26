5 Best Minecraft PE seeds to get more loot

When playing Minecraft in Survival mode, one of the most important aspects is to have sufficient loot and resources. One easy way to survive longer in Minecraft is by having access to supplies as early as possible in the game. The best way to ensure a great start is by using a seed that provides players with early access to loot and resources.

Seeds that provide players with valuable loot in the beginning are ideal for long-term survival. Villages and other structures in Minecraft are an amazing way to get resources upfront. All in all, seeds can make a humongous difference in Minecraft.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

5 Best Minecraft PE seeds for loot and resources

5) Vast village with a shipwreck on the coast

A beautiful spawn with shattered mountains, vast village and a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

When first loading in this seed, players will find themselves in the water. On swimming to the surface, they will come to face with a shattered mountain which is a magnificent sight to behold.

Swimming to the shore, players will find a massive village with many houses and two blacksmiths which is a perfect place to get loot from the chests. In addition, just off the coast of this village, players can see a shipwreck with exposed chests that have valuable resources in them.

Village: 196, 86, 83

Shipwreck: 124, 67, 144

4) Spawn in a Village with 6 Blacksmiths

Loot from the chest of 6 blacksmiths in the spawn village (Image via Minecraft)

Any seed that spawns players in a village can be considered incredible but spawning in a village with six blacksmiths is unbelievable. This seed can be considered as one of the rarest seeds in Minecraft.

Right off the bat players can be equipped with complete iron gear with iron ingots to spare and also have some diamonds without breaking a single block. There is also a small cave behind the village which leads down to Y level -40 if players wish to mine for more resources.

3) Speedrunners Delight

This village is enough to complete the game (Image via Minecraft)

Imagine killing the Ender Dragon without leaving the spawn area. This seed fulfills this extraordinary feat. Players spawn on the coast of a beautiful plains biome as they turn back to face a land where they will see a village next to them. This village has all the necessities required to complete the game.

Accommodating four blacksmiths in the village, players can stack up on gear, and the chests contain enough obsidian to make a Nether Portal. By creating a Nether Portal in the village, they will spawn inside a Nether Fortress from where they can collect Blaze rods and also loot the chests within the Fortress. Next to the Fortress also lies a Bastion which is a great place for getting rare loot.

Digging straight down inside the village, players will also find themselves an End Portal right at spawn. This is the perfect seed for players who want to speedrun the game and at the same time have access to amazing loot.

Village: 726, 87, -268

Make Portal at: 720, 63, -337

Dig straight down at these coordinates to enter the End Portal room: 749, 63, -296

Bastion: 80, 58, 18

2) Woodland Mansion, Villages, Shipwreck, and Nether Portals

Mansion with a secret room that holds a Diamond block (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is filled with various structures that provide players with diverse loot. Spawning in a cold, snowy biome, players can find an abandoned village near spawn with an Igloo nearby. The Igloo also has a hidden room beneath it that players can explore. The abandoned village also has two blacksmith houses that are filled with many valuable resources.

The surrounding area also has many structures that players can explore to get more resources and loot. Upon finishing and entering the Nether Portal nearest to spawn, players will find themselves next to a Bastion. The Woodland Mansion in this seed has a secret room on the top floor that has a diamond block hidden behind obsidian blocks.

Abandoned village: 164, 63, 36

Shipwreck: 397, 63, 294

Ruined Portal: 234, 72, 375

Bastion: 25, 77, 76

Village: 45, 71, 752

RuinedPortal: 54, 63, 875

Village: -266, 81, 320

Mansion: -576, 99, 495

1) Spawn in a Village with an Outpost nearby

Spawn village with 3 blacksmiths (Image via Minecraft)

This seed also spawns players in a taiga village with 3 blacksmiths in them. Players can loot the chests within the village and also acquire food from the village. Near the village, players will also come across an Outpost inhabited by Pillagers which has a Ruined Portal in the vicinity.

Within the Spruce forest lies a giant opening to a beautiful Lush cave. The huge cave is rich in ores and other expensive resources. It also has Amethyst geodes and spawners inside. Traveling further inland, players will also find a stunning mineshaft located between two villages.

Outpost: 247, 84, 258

Ruined Portal: 349, 67, 219

Cave opening: 324, 56, 137

Also Read Article Continues below

Mineshaft: 1280, 33, -109

Edited by Danyal Arabi