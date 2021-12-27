5 best Minecraft PE seeds for mountains 

Minecraft 1.18 update has made many changes to the game, but none are as visually striking as the introduction of new biomes. The mountains after the Minecraft 1.18 update have become bolder and better, with some being as high as 256 blocks. There is a wide range of mountains to choose from after the update as the six new mountain sub biomes were introduced in the game.

Minecraft 1.18 also introduced seed parity into the game wherein both Java and Bedrock Edition players could play on the same seed with the exception that certain structures may spawn differently. This is a great feature to be added as it allows players to play the same seed of different versions, which they were unable to do previously.

This features the five best Minecraft Pocket Edition Seeds for Mountains.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.18 Pocket Edition Seeds for mountains

5) Spruce Mountain Forest (Seed: 331124596)

A beautiful landscape filled with spruce forest and mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Players in this seed spawn in a spruce forest that is surrounded by enormous snow mountains. The forest seems to be never-ending and covered with snow.

This is a very good place to build a hidden base as it would be difficult to see the base in this lush area but beware of powdered snow. The area also has many cave openings for players to explore and mine for resources. However, one downfall is the scarcity of food, and hence players will have to roam out of the spawn area to look for food.

4) Snowy Mountain on a Dripstone Cave (Seed: 2033516050)

Snowy mountain that holds a dripstone cave below it (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn facing an oak leaf. However, as soon as players turn around, they are faced with a beautiful snowy mountain. Just on the other side of the peak holds a giant dripstone cave. The cave is huge and can be a great place for players to mine resources.

3) Exposed Dripstone Caves tucked between the Frozen Mountains (Seeds: -98990689)

Dripstone cave exposed and surrounded by Frozen peaks (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn in the middle of what looks like a winter wonderland with frozen lakes, waterfalls, and an array of snow-covered peaks. The most alluring part of this seed is the exposed dripstone cave surrounded by the snow-capped mountains. The caves also spawn a lot of ores that can be mined by players and boost themselves to get better gear in survival.

2) Badland Mountains (Seed: 1400944688)

Badland Mountains (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players next to a huge mountain in the badlands. Players can explore a bit and can see that there is a beach present with red sand, which could be a great place to build a base.

The best feature of this seed is that a few blocks away from the spawn, players will come across a huge crater, which, when explored, players will find themselves in a humongous cave. The cave is perfect for mining and gearing up on resources, but it also has a lush cave biome tucked away, which players have access to without searching for it much.

1) Flower Meadow surrounded by Frozen mountain (Seed: 460628901)

A perfect paradise to build a base in surrounded by tall peaks providing perfect cover from the outside world (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players on the slope of a mountain that encloses a beautiful flower meadow. A few mountain peaks in these mountains go as high as 256 blocks which is the limit for any blocks that can spawn naturally.

Just outside this enclosed area is a village that can be explored by players, and not very far from that is a pillager outpost. A few blocks away, a huge cave system is also present that can be probed into.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu