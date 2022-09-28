5 best Minecraft pets to tame in 2022

Minecraft has a wide variety of mobs, ranging from peaceful farm animals to neutral pigmen to openly hostile enemies such as creepers and zombies. Within these mobs, there is a small subsection of animals that players can tame, making them allies against the hostile forces of the night.

Many of these different mobs are tamable, almost all of which are useful in unique ways. Detailed below are the five tamable mobs that are the most useful to players in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft mobs that players can tame in 2022

5) Parrots

A parrot in a jungle biome (Image via Minecraft)

Parrots are an interesting mob that players can tame. They can rest on a player’s shoulder so that players can travel safely with them, or they can follow the player more traditionally.

What makes parrots an incredible pet is that they will mimic the sounds of any hostile mobs within 20 blocks of it. This means players can use several parrots to make a detection bubble around their base or themselves if the parrot is on their shoulders.

The only downside to parrots is that they mimic the sounds of hostile mobs, which means that players have to know the sounds that enemies make to know what is around them.

4) Axolotl

Axolotls are amphibians that spawn in lush caves and can be made into pets by the player scooping them up in a bucket, similar to how many of the game’s fish can be placed in a bucket to travel around with them.

Axolotls are incredibly useful as they are the only mob that will help players in underwater combat. Players will be given Regeneration One for each axolotl in the fight. If a player kills whatever the axolotl is attacking, they will be cured of the mining fatigue debuff, making axolotls an incredible choice for taking on ocean monuments.

3) Horse

Mojang initially added Minecraft horses through cooperation with the developers of Mo’ Creatures mod, one of the older game’s most iconic mods. Thanks to their tameable nature, horses have become one of the game’s most iconic mobs.

Horses are incredibly useful for traversing the overworld quickly before the player has defeated the Ender Dragon and gained access to elytra. Players can tame horses by interacting with them over and over again, and they can speed this up through wheat, bread, carrots, apples, golden carrots, and golden apples.

Players will need a saddle to control a horse once tamed, after which they will have complete control over the movement of the horse. Without a saddle, players can ride a horse but will be unable to control it.

2) Wolf

A wolf attacks an illager (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are Minecraft’s original tameable mob. They will protect the player from any mob that attacks their owner and will also attack any mob that the player attacks. Players can breed wolves by giving them any kind of meat when they are in full health; otherwise, they will be healed by the food.

Wolves have 10 hearts of health, just as sturdy as players, though they cannot wear armor, making them quite frail, especially in creeper explosions, as wolves will not avoid the explosion.

1) Cats

A cat sitting on a player's bed (Image via Minecraft)

Cats can be found around villages and can be tamed with raw fish. Players need to stand still and wait for the cat to get close, and then the player can give them fish to attempt to tame them.

Cats will sleep with players on their beds and occasionally give the player gifts in the morning, including things such as phantom membranes. Cats will also keep creepers from approaching, with a six to 16-block bubble around the cat being safe from creepers. Players can stack multiple cats to create a creeper-proof base.

