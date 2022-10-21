5 best Minecraft plugins for SMP in 2022

Being the administrator of a Minecraft server can be a tall task, even if you only have a handful of players participating in it. However, plugins can make the job much easier and save plenty of time and headaches in the process.

Depending on the administrator's taste and needs, they might prefer one plugin to another. However, some of them are simply too good to miss and should be considered for servers of any size. For example, many of the top plugins will benefit Survival Multiplayer (SMP) servers, among others.

For SMP administrators, there is a selection of plugins worth examining to vastly improve the overall management experience. Hopefully, these server augmentations can save one from having to use plenty of effort in trying to keep things in working order.

Excellent SMP plugins for your Minecraft server

1) WorldGuard

WorldGuard can help keep a player's assets safe (Image via BlackTeam_00/Planet Minecraft)

Griefing can be somewhat problematic on SMP servers. This particularly applies to servers with a large player count, making it more difficult to manage. However, WorldGuard can go a long way in addressing the griefing problem. The plugin allows admins, and even players, to set specific boundaries that protect their blocks and items from being destroyed by other gamers.

WorldGuard can also enable and disable certain in-game features for defined regions. This can be incredibly helpful in setting up safe spawn areas where PvP and griefing are disabled.

2) WorldEdit

WorldEdit's Movement Tool shifting the position of a villager house (Image via WorldEdit)

Shaping your own unique Minecraft server in any sense is a time-consuming endeavor. However, spawn zones and safe havens on your SMP don't always have to be built block by block. This is why WorldEdit is such an incredibly useful plugin, as it provides a host of tools to create terrain and custom structures with just a few clicks.

WorldEdit takes some knowledge to learn over time, but once you've got the hang of it, you can easily reshape your SMP world and save tons of time.

3) DynMap

DynMap provides real-time information on your server's world (Image via SpigotMC)

Instead of relying on map items in Minecraft, admins may want to consider the DynMap plugin. This particular addition provides a real-time map that displays terrain and structures directly from the administration panel. From DynMap, you can check out your SMP's world without needing to login and investigate it personally.

Not only does this plugin allow you to see the progress your players are making, but it also allows you to discern particular spots that may have been griefed, which should help you amend them in short order.

4) Geyser

Geyser is a great way to broaden your base of players (Image via GeyserMC)

Many Minecraft administrators don't want to keep the same number of active players; they want to grow their servers and introduce new fans to their worlds. This is part of the reason why Geyser can be so helpful, as it opens up a server to cross-version compatibility. With this plugin enabled, admins can bring players into the server from both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Since Minecraft Java Edition servers aren't usually compatible with Bedrock players, Geyser can bridge the gap and allow gamers to participate.

5) LuckPerms

LuckPerms helps admins keep track of permissions without the need for console commands (Image via SpigotMC)

Any Minecraft SMP administrator can benefit from having moderators on their side to keep things running smoothly. Instead of using the cheat console to promote players to moderators or operators, using a plugin like LuckPerms may be ideal. This server-side offering allows administrators to set permissions for specific players without needing to open the game.

From your Minecraft server console, you can promote players to moderator or admin status, giving them the ability to effectively handle server business in your absence. In case you can't be online constantly, your SMP server will be in good hands while you're away.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes