5 best Minecraft PvP tricks you need to know in 2022

Nearly all of the famous Minecraft servers offer PvP game modes. This is where players fight each other with all kinds of weapons.

Usually, this kind of game mode consists of two users going against each other. It is the most famous type of match type where the true skill of combat is put to the test.

New gamers who have recently started playing the game must know certain tricks to improve their PvP skills quickly. Depending on which server they are in, there are different kinds of PvP game modes.

Some PvP game modes allow readers to regenerate health, while others have unique weapons like lava buckets, fishing rods, etc. Based on the resources available, they must change their combat style.

Five important Minecraft PvP pointers in 2022

5) Occasionally pull away from fights

It is wise for individuals to pull away from fights at times to rethink their next attacks (Image via Mojang)

Defense is as important as offense, so players must pull back from the fight from time to time. This will not only prevent them from getting hurt but also give them a breather and time to rethink their subsequent attacks.

Though the opponent will try to attack users with arrows and fishing rods, they must dodge them while retreating briefly from the fight.

4) Learn to use lava buckets

Some Minecraft PvP arenas offer lava buckets as weapons (Image via Mojang)

In some PvP game modes, gamers will have a lava bucket that they can use to burn their opponents. This is a great way to deal some extra damage while attacking enemies.

It is imperative to efficiently and accurately use the lava bucket so that the opponent gets stuck in the hot liquid and burns. After boiling them, players must quickly take back the lava in an empty bucket to use it again.

3) Learn to use fishing rods

Fishing rods are an unconventional ranged weapon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In almost all PvP game modes on every server, users will be given a fishing rod, along with melee and ranged weapons. This is an unconventional ranged weapon with which they can hook opponents, pull them, and deal some damage.

Gamers new to the title might have difficulty using the fishing rod in fights since aiming and throwing the hook towards opponents is hard. Hence, they must practice this technique on several practice servers out there.

2) Practice mouse movements

Players must be quick enough in mouse movements to always aim at the opponent in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Simply spamming melee and ranged attacks is useless if the user's aim is not on target. Hence, they must practice how to move the mouse and the character to hit every shot accurately and deal maximum damage to the opponents.

When attacking with melee weapons, gamers must be focused on the opponent's hitbox and constantly aim their crosshair at that. Similarly, they must practice shooting arrows at the right height so that the projectile trajectory is accurate.

1) Lean on critical hits

Players must try to use critical hit tactics in Minecraft PvP (Image via Mojang)

One of the best ways to deal maximum damage using melee weapons is by performing critical hits. This technique combines jumping and attacking the opponent at the right time.

When users jump, they must time their attack and hit the opponent when falling back to the ground. It will deal extra damage since the gravity force adds up with the regular attack power of the weapon.

While fighting others, gamers must time their attacks and understand the rhythm of jumping and attacking at regular intervals to deal maximum damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

