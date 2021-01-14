There are millions of different Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds to chose from, but the ones on this list are truly special and unique.

Seed hunting is a challenging and time consuming process. With so many different options for players to chose from, it can quite difficult for players to find just the right seed to meet their needs.

To help remove some of the legwork, this article contains a collection of seeds that are fantastic for a variety of different uses. Here, Minecraft players will be able to find floating islands, rare village generations, wacky weather, and so much more.

Each one of these seeds could be an outstanding choice for a new Minecraft Bedrock Edition adventure.

This article showcases five of the very best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition players to use in January 2021.

5 best Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition in January 2021

#5 - Bamboo Jungle Village

A village that is practically engulfed with bamboo in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who enjoy jungle biomes will feel right at home with this seed. This seed spawns players right near the coast of an ocean biome. Upon first entering the world, there is an underwater ruins that generates on the surface.

This is a fairly rare generation and typically serves as a nice treat for players to encounter.

Players can then make their way to the jungle village, where they can gear up from the available resources found at the village. Bamboo can also be found in abundance here. This area is prime real-estate to be transformed into an awesome jungle themed Minecraft build.

Cords of Village: 416, 69, 34

Seed: -1488572865

#4 - Ice Spike Island

A snowy piece of land that has been impaled by ice spikes midair in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

While not quite floating, this Minecraft seed features a piece of land that has been impaled midair by ice spikes. Players could climb atop this suspended piece of land, and transform it into a glorious winter citadel.

The different kind of bases that could be built here are endless. However, at the very least this area is worth being explored because it is so unique.

Players who are interested in exploring more winter themed Minecraft seeds, can find more here.

Cords: -520, 72, -108

Seed: -832798848

#3 - Pillager Village

An abandoned village with a pillager outpost in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features an abandoned village, that is not so abandoned after all. The village here is inhabited by fearsome pillager mobs, who have an outpost right in the center of the small town.

Players who wish to explore this village should tread with caution and watch out for incoming projectiles fired from crossbows. Conquering this village should be a fun challenge for players who choose to play on this seed.

There is also a ruined portal that is not far from the village itself. That structure offers players a jumpstart for getting into the Nether during the early stages of the game.

Cords: 1516, 69, 168

Seed: 1775863005

#2 - Snow in the Desert

A desert village that has snow covering it. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed contains a fairly bizarre and wacky generation. Players who choose to explore this seed will be treated to one of the more rare biome combinations that can be found in the game

The desert village in this Minecraft seed is covered in snow. Seeing how the weather in a cold and hot biome are polar opposites, this sort of generation should theoretically never be found.

However, like most things in life, Minecraft is not perfect. The game has a history of producing rare and broken generations on occasion. Players who are interested in exploring more broken seeds that are similar to this one, can find more here.

Cords: -291, 70, 149

Seed: 1162184851

#1 - Floating Islands

A collection of floating island in a taiga biome in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This seed truly serves as the "pièce de résistance" of this entire list. Here, Minecraft players can find a collection of completely floating islands. Floating islands are broken and rare generations that are always worth exploring when encountered.

Luckily for players, there are plenty of nearby trees that can be left alone for aesthetics or harvested for lumber to use for building. This taiga biome is really worth checking out, and players with a keen eye may even be able to find some sheep.

Those sheep can provide some early wool, so players can quickly make these floating islands their home with a brand new bed.

Cords: 296, 91, 232

Seed: 1532100410