5 best Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2023

Bedwars is an entertaining Minecraft game mode that involves player versus player (PvP) combat. Teams must protect their own beds from being destroyed while trying to destroy all of the opponents' beds.

If players want a fun multiplayer experience in Bedwars, there are tons of servers available to jump into. Oftentimes, these servers are fairly unique in their approach to the popular game mode, with some operating on different versions of Minecraft as well. Depending on what the player is looking for, it isn't a bad idea to try out different servers to see what suits them best.

While there are countless servers offering Bedwars gameplay to the Minecraft community, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best options in 2023.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Bedwars servers worth trying in Minecraft in 2023

1) Jartex Network

Jartex Network offers plenty of minigame options, including Bedwars (Image via Jartex Network)

With a population of several hundred to over 1,000 players online on a regular basis, Jartex Network is a popular server that features multiple different game modes. Their Bedwars world is just as well-developed as their Skyblock or Factions PvP.

Additionally, Jartex provides plenty of safeguards against cheating, griefing, and targeted harassment, thanks to the server's committed round-the-clock staff who are ready to resolve issues as quickly as possible. Their forum also offers a guide for newcomers to Bedwars to help them get up to speed in the game mode.

2) Mush MC

MushMC may have a language barrier for some players, but the Bedwars community is welcoming (Image via @MushMC_/Twitter)

Based in Brazil, MushMC has been around since 2016 and excels at providing players with interesting PvP options and minigames. Complete with a team of dozens of dedicated staff members, Mush MC enjoys high uptime and quick responses to any bugs or inter-player issues that arise.

The server's Discord community boasts over 3,000 members, making the process of team-building and finding fellow players to enjoy Bedwars significantly easier. Although Minecraft players won't find certain game modes like Survival or Creative on this server, it's still a one-stop shop for minigames and PvP activities.

3) BlocksMC

A cracked server that can be accessed without worrying about having a Mojang/Microsoft account, BlocksMC offers not only Bedwars, but a solo variant of Bedwars that's excellent for one-on-one duels. Solo Bedwars makes for good practice before taking on numerous players on a full-sized Bedwars map.

Additionally, BlockMC boasts a central hub where Minecraft players can meet each other before diving into their preferred minigames or other game modes. BlocksMC also provides a public TeamSpeak server for team communication.

4) Pika Network

Pika Network has grown well beyond its humble beginnings (Image via @PikaNetwork/Twitter)

A considerably popular server complete with thousands of daily players available at any hour, Pika Network has grown well beyond its initial roots. Pika Network now offers over a dozen different game modes, including Bedwars.

Even by Minecraft server standards, this particular server is incredibly active, constantly refreshing its worlds and updating the community with brand new content and events. Bedwars isn't omitted from these updates either, so fans will always find new ways to enjoy the server and its community at large.

5) Hypixel

No server list is complete without Hypixel, and a Bedwars list is no exception (Image via Hypixel)

There's a very good reason as to why Hypixel remains the most popular Minecraft server of all time, and it's partially due to the server's capability to facilitate just about any kind of game type imaginable.

Besides this, Hypixel adds nuanced and fun content-based twists to most of their game modes, which also extends to their popular PvP modes such as Bedwars. With such a massive number of Minecraft players enjoying the server concurrently, there's always someone to team up with or face off against in the Bedwars game mode.

