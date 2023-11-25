5 best Minecraft Servers like Bounce SMP that must be played

Playing on different servers that offer different gaming experiences is one of the key characteristics that millions of people enjoy about Minecraft. Popular Minecraft server Bounce SMP is well-known for its unique style and vibrant/active community.

We've put together a list of the top five must-play Minecraft servers that are as thrilling and engaging if you're searching for servers that are comparable. This wide range of options includes MoxMC, BlossomCraft, FreshSMP, WildWood SMP, and FruitySMP, so there's something for everyone.

Minecraft servers similar to Bounce SMP

5) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a wonderful server (Image via Mojang)

Factions, Skyblock, Prisons, and, of course, SMP are just a few of the entertaining game modes available on MoxMC, a top-tier Minecraft server. With a committed team of developers, MoxMC guarantees a dependable and entertaining gaming experience.

Along with bespoke elements like quests and enchantments, the server offers a distinctive take on classic gameplay. MoxMC has a thriving community with engaged members and frequent activities that promote excitement and togetherness. MoxMC offers competitive gaming as well as cooperative play for gamers of all skill levels.

The server is extremely popular and even makes use of a specific texture pack that was custom-made for the server. Although the server is not modded, it has many plugins that make the experience incredibly fun and entertaining, and you're sure to never run out of things to do on MoxMC.

4) FruitySMP

IP Address: play.fruitysmp.com

A lively and welcoming community can be found on FruitySMP, a Minecraft server that offers a survival multiplayer experience. In order to make sure that every player feels appreciated and welcome, the server concentrates on fostering a good and welcoming atmosphere.

There are several gaming choices in FruitySMP, such as custom plugins, quests, and a thriving market. In addition, the server has frequent community gatherings and contests where users may show off their skills and take home thrilling prizes. Thanks to its proactive and responsive staff, FruitySMP guarantees that gamers of all ages will have a seamless and joyful gaming experience.

This server is extremely supportive of the LGBT community, so you will be welcome here regardless of who you might be. If you're interested in joining the server, be sure to also join Minecraft Discord and have fun speaking to people via both text and voice chats.

3) BlossomCraft

IP Address: play.blossomcraft.org

Another amazing Minecraft server with a novel gaming experience is BlossomCraft. BlossomCraft invites users to build and manage their own towns while delving into a large, immersive universe with an emphasis on towny survival.

Regardless of your skill level, there's always something fresh and fascinating to find, thanks to the server's own biomes, dungeons, and missions. BlossomCraft takes great pleasure in its kind and encouraging community, as well as its engaged staff members who contribute to a secure and entertaining gaming environment.

2) WildWood SMP

IP Address: play.wildwoodsmp.com

WildWood SMP is an incredible Minecraft server that makes use of the popular LifeSteal combat system. WildWood SMP delivers a gripping and deep gameplay experience with custom biomes, magical animals, and much more.

Players are kept interested and motivated by frequent events and competitions that offer chances to demonstrate their abilities and inventiveness. If you're searching for a server with a hint of enchantment and wonder, look no further than WildWood SMP.

LifeSteal is one of the main reasons players join this server; if you lose hearts, you have no way of regaining them other than by fighting with other players. This intense game mode allows for some thrilling battles and unique experiences.

1) FreshSMP

IP Address: play.freshsmp.fun

Being a variation of vanilla survival multiplayer, FreshSMP is a distinct Minecraft server. The map is frequently reset by the server to constantly provide players with a new experience and planet to discover.

Because Vanilla gameplay is the main focus, players may experience Minecraft in its most unadulterated state without the need for any plugins or modifications. With possibilities to forge alliances, trade with other players, and go on thrilling adventures together, FreshSMP promotes teamwork and community development and is the server for you if you want a more traditional Minecraft experience in a constantly evolving and dynamic setting.

FreshSMP is available for both Bedrock and Java players, so you can play cross-platform with your friends. Build your own nation, or your own town with your friends and conquer the server, or even play solo and make new friends along the way on this incredible server!