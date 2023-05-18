5 best Minecraft servers like Mineplex to join after its closure

Mineplex was one of the most popular Minecraft servers that offered a variety of minigames and modded maps for players to enjoy. However, on May 16, 2023, it was announced that the server had shut down permanently for unknown reasons. This left many fans disappointed and wondering where to go next. If you are one of them, don’t worry.

There are still plenty of other Minecraft servers that can provide you with a fun and engaging Minecraft experience. Here are some of the top 5 servers you can join after Mineplex's closure.

CubeCraft, TheArchon, and other Minecraft servers like Miniplex

Mineplex was founded in early 2013 by Gregory Bylos and Spujell. It was one of the few official partners of Mojang Studios and offered a plethora of minigames and modded maps for players to engage themselves with.

It had both Java and Bedrock editions while also being featured in the game as a server option. However, Mineplex shut down permanently on May 16 this year for reasons unknown.

5) TheArchon

If you’re a fan of intense faction warfare and thrilling PvP battles, look no further than TheArchon. This is the perfect destination for those seeking an adrenaline-fueled gaming experience. The heart of TheArchon lies in its Factions game mode. In that, players can form alliances, establish bases, and dive into strategic combat.

With a dynamic environment, captivating events, custom enchantments, and unique gameplay mechanics, TheArchon creates an immersive and highly competitive atmosphere that will keep you hooked for hours on end. Get ready to unleash your skills, forge alliances, and conquer your foes in this exhilarating PvP.

4) CubeCraft

CubeCraft is a Minecraft server that focuses on quality over quantity. It has fewer minigames than Hypixel or The Hive, but each is well-designed and polished. Some games you can play on CubeCraft are EggWars, SkyWars, Lucky Islands, Tower Defence, and more. You can also earn Cubelets by playing games or buying with real money. Cubelets can contain cosmetics, pets, gadgets, or even ranks.

You can explore Survival Games, Parkour, or Freebuild for more fun and variety. Each game mode has its own features and challenges that will test your skills and creativity. Whether you want to defend your egg in EggWars, build amazing structures in Freebuild, or complete daily quests for rewards, you will always find something new and exciting to do on CubeCraft.

3) The Hive

The Hive is a popular minigame server that has a lot of similarities with Mineplex. It has a colorful and friendly aesthetic, offering games such as Treasure Wars, SkyWars, Survival Games, Hide and Seek, DeathRun, and more. You can join any game you want with ease using the custom browser.

The Hive is especially popular among Bedrock Edition players, as it is one of the featured servers in the game. But that’s not all.

The Hive also offers other game modes of Minecraft that cater to different tastes and preferences. You can explore Just Build, Murder Mystery, or Snow Wars for fun and variety. Each game mode has its own features and challenges that will test your skills and creativity.

2) MCCentral

MCCentral has something for everyone. It has minigames like SkyWars, BedWars, Hunger Games, Parkour, Paintball, and more. It also has several Minecraft game modes, such as survival, creative, factions, SkyBlock, prison, and more.

You can also enjoy other game modes, such as Pixelmon and Lifesteal, for more fun and variety. MCCentral also has a friendly and helpful community and staff team that make it a welcoming place for new and old players alike.

Whether you want to catch Pokemon in Pixelmon, steal health from your enemies in Lifesteal, or play any other amazing games on MCCentral, you will always find something new and exciting to do on MCCentral.

1) Hypixel

Hypixel is arguably the most popular and successful Minecraft server ever. It has over 100,000 players online at any given time and offers dozens of minigames, such as SkyWars, BedWars, Murder Mystery, Build Battle, and more.

Hypixel also has a thriving community and a dedicated staff team. Hypixel is also the current holder of the Guinness World Record for the most concurrent players on a Minecraft server, with over 200,000 players in 2020.

In Hypixel, players can explore SkyBlock, UHC Champions, Mega Walls, or more for variety. Each game mode has its own features and challenges that will test your skills and creativity.

These are just some of the ways players can play after the closing of Mineplex. There are many more servers out there that you can discover and enjoy. Minecraft is a game that never gets old, thanks to its endless possibilities and amazing community.

