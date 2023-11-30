5 best Minecraft servers like PvPLegacy

The popular sandbox game Minecraft has been around for almost a decade, and its multiplayer capabilities have taken the social gaming experience to a whole new level. On PvP (Player vs. Player) servers, you can engage in intense competition to demonstrate your fighting skills. The PvPLegacy server is well-known for its intense fights and distinctive gaming features. However, there are lots of other PvP servers that offer unique experiences.

In this article, we'll look at five must-play Minecraft servers similar to PvPLegacy.

Minecraft servers similar to PvPLegacy

5) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMc is one of the best servers around (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is one Minecraft server that offers a different take on PvP. To ensure you are completely engaged in the game, the server provides unique 1v1 duels. There is always something to strive for, thanks to the server's bespoke abilities and economy system.

Additionally, MoxMC offers player rankings, allowing users to strive for a higher rank through successful mission completion and battle victories. If you're searching for a new server to main, MoxMC is an amazing choice since you're able to place money bets against other players in the game. If you win, you win the money as well as the duel.

All things considered, it is a great server for Minecraft gamers seeking a difficult PvP environment.

4) McPvP

IP Address: mcpvp.club

MCPvP is one of the oldest servers in the Minecraft PvP community and has been operational for many years. A variety of gameplay types, such as Pot PvP and Classic KitPvP, are available on the server. In addition, you can also play the unique Crystal PvP, which is not seen on many servers.

MCPvP even has a comprehensive ranking system that enables players to rise to the top and become legends. Overall, MCPvP is a great option for those who wish to experience a traditional PvP server.

3) PvP Land

IP Address: pvp.land

PvP Land focuses on delivering a traditional PvP experience. This Minecraft server offers an extremely unique experience that not many other servers offer: the ability to face off against bots of different skill levels to test your Minecraft PvP skills.

Another feature of PvP Land is the tournaments that allow participants to earn great prizes. Additionally, the server features a ranking system that lets users move up the scoreboard by winning games. You can expect an engaging and difficult PvP experience in PvP Land.

2) Hoplite

IP Address: hoplite.gg

Players can engage in intense PvP action on the Hoplite Minecraft server. Among the several modes available on the server is a type of FFA (Free-For-All). In this game, you can either play with a team or go solo, and you'll find yourself in a battle royale environment where you'll face off against tons of other players.

In addition, Hoplite has a matchmaking mechanism that guarantees you get paired with players who have comparable skill levels. For those who log on frequently, the server also grants daily and weekly rewards.

Hoplite is an excellent server if you enjoy fast-paced, furious combat in Minecraft. It has just recently been made available, so it's in high demand and you may have trouble joining due to the long queue.

1) Minemen

IP Address: minemen.club

Minemen is an excellent server for gamers who enjoy different types of PvP. A variety of gameplay modes are available on the server, such as Sumo, Duels, and Survival Games. In addition, players can enjoy the gameplay in ranked or unranked modes.

If you're looking for a server where you don't have to worry about cheaters or lags, this is the place to be. The community is extremely chatty, and even though it's simply a PvP server, you'll be sure to make friends.