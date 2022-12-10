5 best Minecraft tips to improve at PVP

In Minecraft, players can jump into private or public servers and indulge in several custom game modes. One of these is called PvP, where two gamers can fight against each other till one of them dies. This is by far the most popular game mode on multiplayer servers, as people get to test their combat skills.

However, newcomers might have a hard time in PvP as it has a moderate learning curve. They need to remember several aspects related to combat mechanics in Minecraft to attack others with full force. Hence, certain basic tips can help them do better in a PvP duel.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These are not the only tips to remember. There are many other aspects to the PvP game mode.

Strafing, critical attacks, and 3 other tips to improve PvP skills in Minecraft

1) Critical attacks

Players must always try to perform a critical hit on other players in Minecraft PvP (Image via Mojang)

Critical hit is a technique that players must always use against their opponents in a PvP. It is essentially performed by jumping and attacking the enemy on the way down. This combat mechanic uses gravity to increase the damage inflicted. Of course, this only works with melee weapons like swords and axes. Gamers need to practice getting the timing of critical hits down to have an advantage in PvP.

2) Never spam melee attack

In Minecraft Java Edition, players must never spam-click the attack (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, there is an attack cooldown that can be seen right below the player's crosshair. Whenever fighters attack each other with melee weapons, the bar empties and gradually fills up again. Hence, they must always wait for the bar to get full and perform an attack again. If users spam the attack without allowing the cooldown to end, the attack damage will be reduced to only 20%.

3) Strafing

Strafing is extremely important to dodge both melee and ranged attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Defense is as important as offense; hence, players must always focus on dodging attacks from their opponents. One of the main techniques to do so is by strafing left and right. In simple terms, fighters must keep moving, making it difficult for opponents to hit them. This can also be practiced on several practice servers or in single-player worlds against mobs who perform range attacks.

4) Practicing lava bucket and fishing rod techniques

Some PvP servers give lava buckets and fishing rods to players as well (Image via Mojang)

Even though there are not many PvP servers that offer players lava buckets and fishing rods, newcomers must know how to use them during fights. Lava buckets are mainly used to inflict burning damage on players who are nearby, whereas fishing rods can pull a gamer and deal some damage to them as well. These kinds of rarer tactics should be known to players who are discovering new multiplayer servers.

5) Finding correct mouse sensitivity

Improve your movement skills by finding the correct mouse sensitivity for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A player's primary movement involves the usage of a mouse and keyboard or a controller. Hence, they must tweak their device's sensitivity according to their preference. People should try different sensitivities to find what suits them the most. In PvP, fighters must land each and every blow to win; therefore, setting the correct mouse/controller sensitivity becomes one of the most important tweaks.

