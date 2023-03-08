5 best Minecraft statue builds in 2023

Minecraft is a sandbox-style video game designed to allow players to create and explore distinct environments. Partakers are given free rein to construct structures or items or engage enemies in this virtual world.

Minecraft players often use statues as decoration techniques for their respective worlds. Subsequently, we've combined our best five picks for statue builds, which can vary from challenging creations to nice and simple ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft statues make for great decoration.

1) Snake Statue

Building a Minecraft build that is distinct from others can be achieved by using a one-of-a-kind snake statue. Not only will it demonstrate your artistry, but creating such an intricate structure demands perseverance and persistence.

The statue's actual value lies in its ability to safeguard those who pass through. This construction benefits individuals seeking immersion within role-playing servers, but it does not deter attacks or defend any physical assets.

Building it isn't too difficult either; all you need is some stone blocks, cobblestone blocks, or sandstone/wood if you're looking to build any different colored snakes, along with a pickaxe or axe (to make digging easier). It would be best to consider placing torches or other lighting around it so players can see it lit up at night. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber MegRae.

2) Among Us Statue

Since its inception in 2018, Among Us has successfully captured the hearts of gamers worldwide - it is a game that holds an unrivaled position amongst contemporaries.

This classic masterpiece inspires the statue that incorporates unique features like characters of varying colors and other elements culled from the series. This block build boasts inherent ease for beginners to navigate through thanks to its simplistic design, which doesn't require too many blocks.

The incredible YouTuber Building Every Block made this build. It would be a fantastic build for any server featuring plots, as it's a character that almost everyone knows. The Among Us character has become a huge meme since the game became popular, and players love creating statues like this.

3) Cat Statue

The feline sculpture is a well-liked construction. Its composition consists of various pieces, including cobblestone and granite. These textures create an illusion of fur for the cat-shaped statue, using precious jewels like diamonds or emeralds to make its eyes stand out despite being made of mere pixels.

By placing the cat statue on top of other figures or blocks, players can create a scene in which the cat appears to have taken up a restful repose. Implementing statues within Minecraft allows for decoration which could be added to one's home or the terrain. This particular creation was conceived by Trydar - an impressive individual who shares their work on YouTube.

4) Ancient Darkness Sword

The Ancient Darkness Sword is an excellent example of the kind of build that can be created using just a few blocks. It's made entirely out of deepslate and obsidian and looks fantastic. The sword was built by a member of the Minecraft community and a YouTuber who goes by the name SEICRAFT.

This build incorporates a nether portal to make it look like the sword is glowing. The construction of this Minecraft creation is truly remarkable, resembling a distinctively unique design that could be found within the vivid and imaginative realm of an anime series. It would certainly make for a magnificent addition to any Anime-inspired Minecraft server.

5) Spartan Colossus

The Spartan Colossus is an exemplary candidate if one seeks a monumental and awe-inspiring structure within Minecraft. Constructed using sandstone, bricks, and various other materials, this statue towers to incredible heights that are truly breathtaking.

The sheer size of this statue is so immense that capturing it in a single frame can be a daunting challenge. To appreciate its full majesty, one must step back a considerable distance. This is another fabulous tutorial made by the Minecraft YouTuber Trydar. A statue like this would look undeniably terrific built inside or with a colosseum nearby.

