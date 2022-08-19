5 best Minecraft streamers to watch in MCC 24

The Minecraft Championship has been going on since 2019. It pits the community’s best-known content creators against each other in team-based games aimed at producing fascinating content.

There have been two tournament seasons over the years, with the latest event being the MCC 24. With so many high-profile names on the roster, who should players root for? The answer is detailed below.

The five Minecraft Championship streamers to watch out for in MCC 24

5) Fruitberries

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Aqua Axolotls



@froubery @Smallishbeans @cubfan135 @GTWScar



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Aqua AxolotlsWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Aqua Axolotls 👑@froubery @Smallishbeans @cubfan135 @GTWScarWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/L6PheAfIO4

Fruitberries is one of the youngest YouTubers in Minecraft Championship 24. Despite his age, he has a lot of experience with MCC, having participated in eight different MCC events over the years.

His team reached first place in MCC 9, and Fruitberries was incredible in the event. Outside of two different events, he has never ranked outside the top five - he placed 14th at the MCC 7 and was in sixth place at the MCC 14. In two different events, he was the highest-ranked induvial player - MCC 9 and MCC 12

FruitBerries will be on team Aqua Axolotls.

4) TommyInnit

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Orange Ocelots



@HBomb94 @TubboLive @tommyinnit @JackManifoldTV



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Orange OcelotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@HBomb94 @TubboLive @tommyinnit @JackManifoldTVWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/G5MqgR0v1s

TommyInnit is a household name within the Minecraft community. He has played on several different SMPs over the years and is widely considered the main character of the DreamSMP server.

TommyInnit has a long and storied history within the MCC, having played in over 20 different events. This makes him one of the players in MCC 24 with the longest history of high-level competitive multiplayer Minecraft. When combined with his natural entertainment abilities, it makes him a natural choice of streamer to watch during MCC 24.

TommyInnit will be on team Orange Ocelots.

3) Wilbur Soot

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Red Rabbits



@burpled @CptPuffy @WilburSoot @Ranboosaysstuff



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Red RabbitsWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑@burpled @CptPuffy @WilburSoot @RanboosaysstuffWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/kGFkcWRDzV

Wilbur Soot is one of the most natural entertainers within MCC 24. He has been creating group-based content centered around Minecraft for years now, and even has a burgeoning music career.

Wilbur has participated in several different SMPs, has made a plethora of Minecraft challenge content, and has also played in several MCC events over the years. He has been quite consistent in his individual rankings, making him a good player to watch for entertainment and skill.

Wilbur Soot will be on team Red Rabbits.

2) Philza

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Pink Parrots



@Ph1LzA @InTheLittleWood @CaptainSparklez @AntVenom



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Pink ParrotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ph1LzA @InTheLittleWood @CaptainSparklez @AntVenomWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/FIRGmtM5jP

Philza was launched into the public eye after his five-year hardcore world was lost due to an incident involving a baby zombie. Since then, he has incorporated himself into many of the game’s multiplayer facets, and made friends with many high-profile members, even appearing on DreamSMP.

Philza has played in a large majority of the MCC events, having participated in the first 20 MCC events. He only missed out on the third event as he was getting married.

He is a true veteran of the game, both in terms of multiplayer and singleplayer survival. This makes him an obvious choice for those wanting to watch a skilled Minecraft player at work.

Philza will be on team Pink Parrots.

1) Dream

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Yellow Yaks



@Dream @BadBoyHalo @Skeppy @GeorgeNotFound



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Yellow YaksWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Yellow Yaks 👑@Dream @BadBoyHalo @Skeppy @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/Yrb7nSOHjQ

Dream needs no introduction. He is by far the largest Minecraft YouTuber and runs the largest SMP in the history of the game, the DreamSMP. He is also the best PvP player on the planet, and the only player who could compete with his skills was the recently departed Technoblade.

Dream has participated in several MCC events over the years, making him the de facto player for those wanting to see high-level PvP gameplay, backed by years of experience with MCC games and scenarios.

Dream will be on team Yellow Yaks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman