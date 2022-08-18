5 best Minecraft XP farms for beginners in 2022

XP, or experience points, is a core component in terms of progression in Minecraft. XP allows the player to perform a variety of activities like enchanting their gear, repairing weapons, tools, armor pieces, and even naming (or renaming) gear items or tags.

XP can be obtained through a variety of methods like killing mobs, cooking food, smelting ores, trading, and more. However, one of the most efficient ways of gaining and maintaining a constant flow of XP and loot is XP farms.

These farms make use of the aforementioned activities to constantly produce large amounts of XP, which the player can collect from a specific location at any time of their choice. This article will list five XP farms that are quite efficient while being easy to build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft’s best XP farms for new players

5) Automatic fish XP farm

This automatic fish farm is one of the easiest XP farms to build in the current version of Minecraft. Players can set up this farm using some basic items and blocks like minecarts, hoppers, fishing rods, chests, signs, etc.

Players must build a small containment area with a one-block space left in between. This is where a fish must be placed inside a block of water with a sign to stop the water from flowing out.

As players will see in the tutorial linked above, if they use their fishing rod on the exposed block of water and wait, they can gain fishing loot as well as a decent amount of XP.

4) Mob spawner XP farm

This mob farm design is one of the most widely-used farm designs in all of Minecraft. While it can be quite efficient and profitable, players will need to find a naturally occurring mob spawner before they can attempt anything.

Once a spawner has been found, players must mine around it and pour water at the corners of the room. The purpose of the water is to send the spawned mobs towards a specific location.

Once the layout is complete, players must make an opening or tunnel and a small area to kill the mobs spawned from the spawner. This can be done manually or using items like pistons.

3) Automatic blaze XP farm

Since blazes and blaze spawners are only found in the nether dimension, it is best that Minecraft players build this farm there. Blaze spawners are found inside nether fortresses. Therefore, players will need to find one and clear the area around it in order to construct the structure to house the blaze spawner for the farm.

The spawner will remain at the top, and a small 2x2 hole must be dug five or six blocks below, along with placing pistons in the walls around the spawner. These pistons are automated to push the newly spawned blazes into the confined space below. From here, players can kill the blazes using manual or automatic means.

2) Guardian XP farm

Guardians are powerful hostile mobs in Minecraft that can only be found in or around ocean monuments. These mobs can inflict a moderate amount of damage on the player, using two types of attacks: a laser and a defensive spike attack.

The guardian farm shown above has a simple design that requires the player to build it close to an ocean monument to enable the spawning of guardians. However, one thing that gamers will have to do is block every location (except one) where the guardian mob can spawn.

After this, players must build an enclosure around the remaining spawning location and make a vertical tunnel that leads upwards along with a bubble column, which can be made using soul sand. This is done to transport the guardians to a suitable location for the player to kill them and obtain XP.

1) Gold XP farm

Gold is one of the most important resources in Minecraft and an essential material with which players can craft armor inside the nether dimension. This Gold XP farm is quite easy to build and involves a nether portal being lit and broken over and over again. The portal has a huge frame that has two structures connected to it.

The first structure is a small hole that stores lava. One side of the structure has trapdoors attached to it that are adjacent to the nether portal. Lava coming into contact with the trapdoor will light the portal.

The second structure has an automated contraption that enables the flow of water in conjunction with the lighting of the nether portal, breaking it once it has been lit by the lava on the other side.

As the nether portal lights up, zombified piglins are spawned. These mobs fall into a pre-constructed space, where the player can set up contraptions to kill them and gain XP. The loot from the spawned mobs is collected in a bunch of chests located further below and connected to the space above using hoppers.

