5 best mini farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 

Farming resources in Minecraft can sometimes be a fairly challenging task. However, using the wide range of redstone items available, the process of farming an item can be automated.

Unfortunately, a lot of the time, automatic farm designs take up more space than players would like. Sometimes, players do not have enough space next to their base, due to which they build it at a distance and will need to walk a fair bit to collect the farm's resources.

In such situations, players can create mini-farms that fit in or around their base, and sometimes even underground. These mini-farm designs may not yield a lot of items but can save significant space.

Miniature Minecraft farms

5) Cobblestone generator

A cobblestone generator in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is the simplest Minecraft farm on the list, as it does not require any redstone items. To create one of these in Minecraft 1.19, players need a lava bucket, a water bucket, three trapdoors, and a mangrove root.

Using this farm is quite simple. All players need to do is click the left mouse button while aiming above the block on which the cobblestone is being generated. Players can also use an auto clicker and go AFK to make this farm fully automatic.

4) Mob trapper

The turtle egg is a unique item that, for some unknown reason, attracts hostile mobs such as zombies and skeletons. Hostile mobs will try to get close to and trample turtle eggs, allowing players to take advantage of this game mechanic.

In this farm, a turtle egg is placed in the center of a square hole. The mobs are attracted to the egg, and they eventually fall into the trap. The player later returns to kill the mobs for items and XP points. This farm does not yield a lot of items, however, players can get quick XP using it.

3) Sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is an essential item for creating the perfect enchanting table in Minecraft. This is because sugar cane can be used to craft paper, which is required for creating books for bookshelves.

Using simple blocks such as an observer and piston, a redstone contraption can be created, automatically breaking and collecting sugar cane.

2) Cow crusher

A cow crusher (Image via Mojang)

Cow crushers are among Minecraft's oldest food farm designs that work in all versions of the game. It takes advantage of the entity cramming game rule, which means that extra mobs are killed whenever there are more than 24 mobs on a block.

To use this farm, players have to lure at least two cows into it and then breed them. Once there are more than 24 cows inside the farm, the additional ones will be killed off, and the raw beef dropped by them will be stored in chests.

1) Fully automatic chicken farm

Chicken farm (Image via Mojang)

Chickens are one of the most common animals seen in the Overworld Minecraft biomes. By killing them, players can get raw chicken, which is one of the best food items when cooked.

Using redstone items, players can create a simple chicken farm that kills mobs using lava. Doing so produces cooked chicken, which is then stored in the farm's chests.

The best thing about the chicken farm is that even though it is considered a micro-farm, the amount of items produced by it is fairly high. As not a lot of items are required to create this farm, players can set it up easily in their early Minecraft days.

