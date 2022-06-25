5 best mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19

Farms are one of the most important contraptions that players should make in Minecraft 1.19. These are player-built areas where they can either farm mobs or certain non-mob entities to obtain a huge amount of resources without working too hard for them. From food items to precious and rare mob drops, players can get a lot from farms in the game.

Even in Minecraft 1.19, players must make certain mob farms that are highly useful in the game. Mobs can drop items upon death that are highly useful, and while players normally fight these entities and obtain mob loot, they can exploit each mob's weaknesses and create a farm around it. Some mob farms can be extremely important for gamers in the long run.

Top 5 mob farms in Minecraft 1.19

5) Iron Golem farm

Usually, players call this a normal 'Iron farm' but it does require Iron Golems that villagers make when they are in danger. It is one of the simplest and most useful farms in Minecraft 1.19 for new and experienced players. Iron is arguably the most used resource in the game, and players constantly go down the mines to find the material; hence, making this farm can greatly help them and save their time.

Villagers can be strategically placed near a zombie so that they constantly make Iron Golems. These mobs will then fall to the ground where the water carries them into a pit with lava where they die. These mobs drop a few iron ingots that will be collected by hoppers and stored in chests.

4) Zombified Piglin farm

Zombified Piglins in Minecraft 1.19 is arguably the most dangerous mob in the Nether realm if a player accidentally attacks one of them. If a player kills one of them, the mob drops gold nuggets or gold ingots. Since gold is slightly tedious to obtain from mining, players can make a Piglin farm on the Nether roof to get loads of gold in the game.

Gold can be used to create golden carrots and golden apples, which are some of the best food items in the game. Apart from that, gold can also be used to craft other items as well.

3) Hoglin farm

Hoglins are hostile mobs that also dwell in the Nether realm of Minecraft 1.19. Upon death, these mobs drop raw pork, just like pigs. If players have access to the Nether roof and have a few warped fungi, a great farm can be built where these mobs will run away from the warped fungus and fall into a lava pit where the pork will automatically cook, and it can be collected by hoppers and stored in chests.

2) Creeper farm

If players have progressed quite a lot in the game, they can also make a creeper farm that can give them loads of gunpowder. As the annoying silent mob explodes near players, it drops gunpowder upon death. This item can be used to make several items, including fireworks. Players who have obtained Elytra will always need more fireworks to fly around the world properly. Hence, this particular farm becomes essential for experienced players in the game.

1) Enderman farm

Almost all experienced players have an Enderman farm for XP points in Minecraft 1.19. This mysterious mob mainly spawns in the End realm and drops loads of XP points upon death. Hence, players can make a farm to trap and kill them to obtain Ender pearls and XP. Players can use their endermite to trigger these mobs and make them fall into a pit where they can't move. Once this is done, players can simply kill them and collect the XP and other dropped items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far