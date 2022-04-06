5 best modpacks from Planet Minecraft

Minecraft is enjoyable on its own, but sometimes it doesn't hurt to provide a new experience through the use of mods or even modpacks.

By using modpacks from different community sites, players can either improve their vanilla experience or enjoy entirely new ways to play the game. It obviously depends on a player's preference, but there's a massive selection of modpacks to enjoy from many different sites.

One of these, known as one of the most notable in the online community, is Planet Minecraft. Since we're well in 2022, it may not be a bad time to look at some of the best modpacks the site is offering.

Minecraft: Top modpacks that can be found on Planet Minecraft

5) Emerald Equipment by Seltak-Studio

Emerald Equipment significantly expands the use of emeralds in-game (Image via Seltak-Studio/PlanetMinecraft)

Emeralds are a semi-precious ore in the vanilla game, and they typically don't serve much purpose past decoration or are used in trading with villagers. However, with Seltak-Studio's Emerald Equipment pack, players can create entire sets of gear and tools out of emeralds, much like they would iron, gold, or diamonds.

Each piece of gear possesses stats that make it competitive with its counterparts without being overpowered, and the crafting recipes are identical to gear of other types, meaning players won't have to worry about new recipes to learn. It's not a massive modpack, but it expands the utility of emeralds significantly.

4) Fex's Small Money

Fex's Small Money introduces traditional currency and even ATMs (Image via Fex__96/PlanetMinecraft)

Trading with emeralds is all good, but some players prefer a more concrete method and would prefer a currency. Since currencies have long been popularized on multiplayer servers, Fex's Small Money Mod brings a currency system that can be enjoyed even in single player gameplay.

This pack brings not only money/currency related items, but players can even create entire banking systems complete with fees. ATM blocks were also added, allowing players to deposit, withdraw, and transfer money at their convenience.

Players can even assign items with their own monetary value, creating a new economy for players to utilize whether they're playing alone or with friends.

3) Too Many Weapons Gaia Edition by Seltak-Studio

Too Many Weapons allow players significantly more freedom when it comes to combat (Image via Seltak-Studio/PlanetMinecraft)

Creating swords, axes, bows, and crossbows works well enough for the vanilla combat system, but there's so much more potential. Games like Minecraft Dungeons have shown player what incredible weapons can be rendered in the game's signature art style, so why not bring more weapons to the main game? This modpack introduces 15 new weapons, many of which have been partially inspired by a mythological deity.

Each weapon possesses its own status and effects to make it unique, making the majority of them a significant improvement over the vanilla game's options. Once you defeat enemy mobs with the Axe of Moros, it may be difficult to return to a diamond axe.

2) Guns Mod Modern Edition by Seltak-Studio

This modern guns modpack provides easy to craft weapons and ammunition (Image via Seltak-Studio/PlanetMinecraft)

Many different mods add firearms to the game, but Seltak Studio's Guns Mod is a pack that keeps things simple. Players can craft real-world weapons such as a Benelli M4 shotgun or the Colt Diamondback revolver by using wood, iron, gold, and diamonds, among other materials.

The rarer materials ensure that players don't have access to these powerful weapons right away in Survival Mode, ensuring some degree of balance. Players can also craft ammunition that works for all of the available weapons using iron ingots.

If a player gets a little bored hitting mobs with arrows, this modpack may be worth a look for a more high-velocity alternative.

1) PopularMMOS EpicProportions Mod

A lucky block rewarding the player with various items (Image via jtrent238/PlanetMinecraft)

Emulating the enjoyable content provided by Youtube creators PopularMMOS, this modpack introduces a significant bevy of new content. Entering its ninth season of revisions, this pack has been edited and updated consistently since its introduction in 2016.

Including new armor types, multi-use tools, and lucky blocks that provide players with a huge amount of materials, this pack is perfect for fans of the popular Youtubers.

There's simply so much content added to this pack that it's difficult to list, so curious players may just want to give this pack a shot and see all of the new content for themselves.

