5 best PvP servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is famous for its multiplayer. While originally the draw of multiplayer was being able to play in a survival setting with others, things have changed and developed over time. Currently, there are more than a dozen distinct game modes that servers can feature any combination of.

One of the most popular of these game modes is PvP. These servers will pit players against one another, either in arena-style combat with progression and leveling systems, or as a feature of survival worlds where players can kill and rob others on the server.

5 servers featuring PvP elements that players should try after Minecraft 1.19's changes

1) Minevictus

The spawn area for the MineVictus Server (Image via Minecraft)

This is purely a survival world. There is a small and simple hub area to introduce players to the server's rules, though it offers a purely vanilla survival experience. This means that there is not a purely PvP experience, in a crafted area in which players will fight to the death, but there is PvP in that there is no protection of any kind.

Players cannot claim land, nor are there any protections from other players attacking them to kill them and take their stuff. This makes this server a nice blend of PvE and PvP, as any player will need to defend themselves from both the wilderness and others on the server.

2) Provim

The spawn area for the Provim server (Image via Minecraft)

As of right now, the only option available to Minecrafters on provim’s server is a survival muiltiplayer with story and lore elements mixed in.

This definitely elevates it beyond other more traditional survival servers that operate with just vanilla mechanics. There is loot scattered around that players can find, as well as hints of an overarching story from the moment a player joins.

While this side of the server only features PvP elements, creators are working on launching a lifesteal server as well, which would be much more focused on PvP. This is important as that is the way that players can gain additional hearts by stealing them from other players.

3) Kilocraft

The spawn area for the Kilocraft server (Image via Minecraft)

This is an Australian server, though it offers quite low ping for players in North America, making it a good alternative for players looking for an active community when North American servers might be mostly dead or sleeping.

Kilocraft is a survival server that features PvP elements. There are wonderful quality-of-life features such as land claims, warps, a playtime and voting-based ranking system, and even a marketplace where players can sell their items to others on the server.

While not a traditional PvP experience, the elements of PvP should help keep people interested while they otherwise survive in a normal Minecraft world.

4) Lemoncloud

The spawn area for the LemonCloud server (Image vis Minecraft)

Lemoncloud features many different game modes, such as prison, factions, skyblock, survival, and creative. However, they also have a section dedicated to PvP.

The PvP area allows for players to level up and progress through the ranks by killing others on the server. They will begin by selecting a unique kit from an NPC that will give them a set of items. Players can also refresh their healing potions from a refill crystal.

For those wanting a more personal experience, there is also a dueling feature available, which will pit two players against each other in a 1v1 fight to the death.

5) Manacube

The spawn area for the ManaCube server (Image via Minecraft)

Manacube is a more traditional server, offering more than a dozen different game modes for players to try out. One of these is the traditional PvP arena, where players are pitted against one another in a fight to the death.

Players in the PvP section of this server will gain both experience points and cash from killing other players. These resources can then be used to upgrade gear. Players can also make their own arena to fight in, should the available arena not strike their fancy. There is also the option to take part in duels and bounties, and even level up and prestige.

This is a well fleshed out PvP experience that anyone looking to play PvP on Minecraft 1.19 should seriously consider.

