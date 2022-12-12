5 best resource packs for Minecraft 1.19.3 update

Even though Minecraft is a blocky, pixelated sandbox game, most of the player base loves how the game looks. However, to spice things up, players can use resource packs. These files contain player models, block textures, and much more.

The game also allows players to download different packs from the internet and use them in the game. All they need to do is paste the downloaded resource pack into the game's application data folder and select the new pack from the game settings.

Best resource packs for Minecraft 1.19.3 update

5) Plasticky

Plasticky resource pack (Image via Minecraft)

Plasticky is an 8-pixel resolution pack for Minecraft 1.19.3 that has new models and textures for many things, such as mobs, terrain, and GUI. This resource pack makes everything in the game look much more minimalistic and runs slightly better than Vanilla.

The developers of Plasticky are quite active and are expanding their resource pack even more. As of now, this resource pack is only available for Java Edition. However, the developers have stated that they plan on porting it to Bedrock Edition in the future.

4) Mizuno's 16

A medieval house (Image via Minecraft)

Mizuno's 16 supports most elements of the game. Thus, it almost completely overhauls the UI and brings noticeable changes to the blocks and textures of most things. It is a popular resource pack with 16x16 resolutions that enhances the game's visuals.

Even though the texture resolution is not very high, this resource pack makes everything in the game look more detailed and defined.

3) Default Dark Mode

Dark UI (Image via Minecraft)

As it can be guessed from the name, this is a simple resource pack that basically adds the dark mode feature to the game. The Default Dark Mode resource pack does not change anything in the game. It only makes the game's interface darker for players who like it that way.

2) BetterVanillaBuilding

Players who often create houses and other structures must try this resource pack. The BetterVanillabuilding resource pack does not change much about the game. It maintains the vanilla feel of the game while making the game's texture look more detailed and realistic.

It also offers new items and armor that can be accessed in a unique way. Players need to rename their items to specific names to change their appearance. All the names of the different items are available on BetterVanillabuilding's discord.

1) Mythic

Steve wearing diamond armor (Image via Minecraft)

Mythic is a high-resolution resource pack that performs better than most other high-resolution packs. The resolution of the textures in this pack is 32x32.

If a player is looking to overhaul their game completely, Mythic is one of the best options as it changes how most items and blocks look in the game. It offers highly detailed medieval-style blocks and items and completely changes the game's GUI.

How to install resource packs

Follow these simple steps to install resource packs:

Step 1: Players need to download the resource pack for the version of Minecraft that is installed.

Step 2: Move the downloaded resource file to the "resourcepacks" folder present in the application data folder of the game.

Step 3: Launch Minecraft.

Step 4: Go to options and select Resource Packs.

Step 5: Available resource packs will be listed on the left. Select the resource pack from there and click on "Done."

After following these steps, the game will reload and the resource pack will be applied.

