5 best seeds for Minecraft Spring to Life game drop

Mojang recently released Minecraft's new Spring to Life game drop. This small update packs a punch and offers new ambient blocks, sound effects, particle effects, and farm animal variants. While many will jump into the update with their old worlds, thousands of others will create brand new ones and explore all the new features.

For new world creators, here is a list of the five best seeds in the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great seeds for the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop features

1) Badlands spawn seed: 1987581029

Players will spawn in Badlands and instantly discover lots of new features. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

With the Spring to Life game drop, Mojang added loads of new features to Overworld's most barren biomes: Desert and Badlands. These regions received new dry grass blocks, cactus flowers, sound effects, and even warm variants of cows, chickens, and pigs. If players want to find these features instantly, they can simply feed this seed into the world creation page and enter the world.

They will instantly spawn in a Wooded Badlands biome and find a massive Badlands biome sprawling in front of them, filled with all the aforementioned features.

2) Warm biomes seed with river: 3167305657

For a more survival-friendly seed, players can try this one that contains lots of tree-saturated biomes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

This is another great seed that will spawn players in the Jungle biome. Though the biome does not have any bespoke features, it is adjacent to a river where players can find the new firefly bush generating.

Moreover, the Savanna biome is also adjacent to the river that will spawn all kinds of warm cows, pigs, and chickens. In these grassland biomes, players will also be able to find new bush blocks that can be sheared and used as decoration. They can explore these features by merely exploring the world spawn areas. They will be present just about one or two hundred blocks away.

3) Cold biomes seed: -3407445344

This seed will spawn you in a Forest adjacent to Taiga, where cold cow, chicken, and pig variants will spawn. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Apart from warm farm animals, Mojang also added cold chicken, cow, and pig variants to various cold biomes. Hence, if players want to directly jump into a cold biome after spawn and witness new cold farm animals, they can use this seed.

This seed will spawn them inside a regular Forest, which will be connected to a lake and a Taiga biome beside it. Since Taiga is a cold biome, players will be able to see all the cold farm animals spawning there. Furthermore, they can enjoy the beautiful falling leaves effect from spruce trees as well.

4) Birch and regular Forest seed: -1282192721

This seed is great for survival since it spawns players in a Birch Forest with lots of resources and new blocks. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

This is a regular seed that spawns players in a Birch Forest, with a regular Forest beside it. It's best for those seeking a simple and easy start to their survival journey. Since players spawn in a forest, they can easily get lots of wood and other resources from trees.

Mojang has also added new features like wildflowers and leaf litter to Birch Forests and regular Forests, respectively.

5) Firefly bush-filled Swamp seed: 2339776560

Firefly bushes generate the most in Swamp biomes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If players are mostly focused on getting lots of firefly bushes in the new Minecraft Spring to Life update, they can use this seed to directly spawn near a Swamp biome. These new bushes generate the most in Swamps and can be easily obtained by breaking them by hand or with any tool or item.

