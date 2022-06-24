5 best seeds for Pillager Outposts in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was recently released and added several remarkable features. The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes are particularly fun additions.

Aside from that, the three new mobs, Warden, Allay, and frogs, have also been trendy additions. These things have made the Wild Update a considerable success thus far.

Allays were one of the most anticipated features in this update, primarily due to their dominant win in the Minecraft Mob Vote. They can spawn in two places: Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

Those are both rare structures, with Woodland Mansions being even more so. With that in mind, seeds are an excellent way to control the world generation and get a Pillager Outpost close by. Here are a few examples of that.

Minecraft Pillager Outpost seeds that are beneficial for version 1.19

5) Seed: 300746916

The Stony Shore biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players drop into a Stony Shore, which is a relatively rare biome. To the west, crafters will find a Cold Ocean biome followed by a Frozen Ocean with massive icebergs. However, the best part of this biome is located east of spawn.

Users can find a Pillager Outpost at coordinates 386, 74, 191. It will be located in a Taiga biome. Getting world seeds for things to be right near spawn can be difficult, especially since it's a new update. Fortunately, this seed has one close enough.

4) Seed: -2363055906115447481

A desert biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This seed spawns crafters in a desert. Typically, that's not a great spawn because it's a tough place to live.

There are no trees, and the most abundant block is sand, which is affected by gravity. What makes this seed worthwhile is that it has a couple of villages right near spawn.

However, that's not the best part. In the vicinity is a third village with a Pillager Outpost near it. Their proximity makes it perfect for doing raids repeatedly and racking up the loot and deals on trades.

The absolute icing on the cake is that this particular outpost has an Allay cage. Right off the bat, users can free and use the Mob Vote 2021 winner.

3) Seed: 4009

A flower forest biome (Image via u/warmCabin, Reddit)

This Minecraft seed drops gamers into a flower forest, where bees surround them. This is not a common spawn, but it's not why the seed is so good.

A Deep Dark will be found at coordinates 77,-42,-40, and an Ancient City is located at 112,-35,-176. Two of the newest and most interesting 1.19 features are right near spawn.

To the south, there is a plains biome with a Pillager Outpost. Readers can find it at 0, 87, 112. There is a second village at 90, 70, 300 past that, so players can get Hero of the Village at either one.

2) Seed: 6069662514814993015

Right near spawn, this seed has everything Minecraft users could look for. There's a village on one island with several buildings, including a Cleric house.

Across the water on another small island, a Pillager Outpost can be found. Crafters can run back and forth and do raids as much as they want.

1) Seed: 3546842701776989958

This seed doesn't even make sense. At one spot, five different generated structures can be found. A Pillager Outpost has a village next to it as well as a desert temple.

There's also a shipwreck and a ruined portal. All five are some of the best and most difficult structures to find, so having them all in one spot is a cheat code. Gamers can find everything at 211, 69, 131.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far