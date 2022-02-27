5 best seeds to speedrun in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft is a game that can be played in various ways. Therefore, it guarantees a ton of different experiences.

Some people play the title just to beat the Ender Dragon, while others play for the long term, focusing on building, enchanting, acquiring rare items, exploring worlds, or new seeds.

One passionate section of the Minecraft community, however, focuses on speedrunning.

Speedrunning is the name given to the process of completing the main “questline” of Minecraft as fast as possible. This means going through the traditional methods of in-game progression like obtaining blaze rods and eyes of ender and then defeating the Ender Dragon.

A speedrun is considered to be complete when the game’s end credits play out.

Many Minecraft users focus on speedrunning using randomly generated worlds. The ideal speed in this situation can massively impact the result of a speedrun.

Five great Minecraft 1.18 seeds for speedrunning

5) Good Nether spawn (3480185794852939950)

This seed spawns gamers in a savanna biome, ensuring the quick collection of wood, food, and early game resources like iron. A plains village can be found if they go directly south, at a distance of 500 blocks.

A lava pool can be found at the coordinates (258 66 -30). If a Nether Portal is made here, players will spawn inside a Nether fortress, which is vastly beneficial to speedrunners.

4) Resource-heavy MCPE Seed (-228632052)

This seed spawns users in a savanna biome adjacent to an ocean. At the coordinates (163, ~, 156), they can find a ruined portal. The portal chest contains a flint and steel and obsidian, in addition to some more resources.

If players travel to coordinates (311, ~, 244), they can find a lava pool with a pillager outpost around a hundred blocks away. Entering the Nether using a portal in this location will bring them to a soul sand valley, from where a Nether fortress and Bastion are quite close.

3) Desert spawn and ruined portal (Seed: -2405156328966251073)

This seed spawns users in a desert biome with two desert wells nearby. They will have to roam around a bit, after which players can find a desert temple a few hundred blocks away from spawn.

Additionally, a ruined portal can be found 302 blocks east of spawn. In the Nether, gamers can find a fortress about 400 blocks south of the portal.

2) Desert spawn and village (Seed: -3856432048914474691)

This seed spawns players in another desert biome. A village can be found close to spawn, containing a blacksmith villager, and tons of valuable resources can be found in the blacksmith’s chest, including a diamond, iron ingots iron leggings.

A badlands biome and a coral reef can also be found near the village.

1) Island spawn (Seed: -3970406504922520091)

This seed contains most of the basic requirements for a potentially good and successful speedrun on a large island. The isle is primarily composed of a plains biome, while a large beach biome is also available to explore.

A village can be found on the island, which ensures a steady supply of resources like food and beds. A lava pool is also available towards one of the corners of the island.

The speedrunning community of Minecraft takes part in various attempts to speedrun and beat the game. The best and fastest players have their names displayed on an official list, which is then considered the time criteria to beat. Some of the most popular speedrunners in the game include Ilumina and Dream.

