5 best starter farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is filled with an abundance of unique items and blocks. Most of the time, players need resources in bulk for their giant builds. Collecting resources manually can take a long time and can become extremely tiring. Thus, players can build farms to gather items and blocks efficiently.

With farms, players can focus more on building magnificent structures instead of gathering resources. The game allows the existence of all kinds of farms right from the beginning of the game.

In this article, players will learn about some helpful starter farms that will come in handy for every new player. Beginners can build these farms to have an easy headstart in the sandbox game.

Best starter farms for beginners in Minecraft 1.19

5) Villager breeder farm

Villagers are the most useful mob in the game. Players can get tons of blocks and items just by trading with villagers. Thus, building a villager breeder in a new world will help players progress faster and reach the endgame quickly.

If two villagers have enough food and beds to spare, they will breed to create a baby villager. By exploiting this simple mechanic, players can design villager breeders. Moreover, players can use a farmer villager to make a villager breeder as an added bonus.

4) Iron farm

Iron is easily one of the most practical resources in Minecraft, especially early on in the game. The resource never loses its value throughout the playthrough, as players will need it to craft items like hoppers, rails, anvils, and more.

Players can use villagers to create an automatic iron farm. When a group of villagers is in danger, they will summon an iron golem for protection. Iron farms use this mechanic to constantly spawn iron golems, who then die and drop iron ingots.

3) Kelp farm

Fuel is a vital resource in Minecraft as it is required for smelting ores, cooking food, and making blocks. It is common to face a fuel shortage in the game. Thus, players can create kelp farms to overcome both food and fuel shortcomings.

Building a kelp farm is easy as it only requires the following:

Pistons

Observers

Water

By using observers, players can detect when kelp has grown. Observers can also activate pistons to break kelp. Players can then cook it to get dried kelp, which can be eaten and converted into kelp blocks, one of the best sources of fuel in the game.

2) Simple raid farm

When players hear of raid farms, they imagine a huge complex farm designed above the oceans. However, such designs are not compulsory for farming illagers. Players can also create a simple raid farm to get emeralds and other useful drops from illagers.

As illagers are lured towards the center of the village, players can create a small village to attract the former. These illagers will then fall into a water trap, leading to their death.

1) Melon and pumpkin farms

Melons and pumpkins have lots of similarities. Players can get an infinite number of melons and pumpkins after a seed has grown into a stem. Thus, they can quickly create an automatic farm to get melons and pumpkins.

Melons and pumpkin farms do not require a player to operate it as long as the chunks are loaded. Players can trade melons and pumpkins for emeralds and a substantial number of XP points in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

