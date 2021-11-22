5 best survival mods to try before Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft’s 1.18 update, popularly referred to as the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, is set to be one of the biggest updates Minecraft has ever received. This brings with it a plethora of changes, improvements and new features to the game. Players can ease the wait for new content by trying out a bunch of mods for 1.17.

Collecting resources while going on an adventure in an infinite sandbox world is what survival mode offers players and mods can shake up this experience for something new. Here's a list of mods players can try before Minecraft 1.18 drops soon.

Top 5 survival-based mods to play before Minecraft 1.18 comes out

5) Expanded Storage Mod

The Expanded Storage mod (Image via Minecraft)

The Expanded Storage mod contains a variety of new chest types, some of which come with increased storage capacities. Chests can be made from gold (81 stacks), iron (54 stacks), obsidian (108 stacks), diamond (108 stacks), and even pumpkin (27 stacks). A special type of chest is also added, called Christmas chest (27 stacks).

Download this mod here.

4) Improved Stations Mod

The Improved Stations mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod improves all crafting stations in the game. It mainly adds or converts some existing crafting stations into their “slab” variants. This allows for better placement and storage for these stations. They can also be made to look esthetically pleasing. Some pre-existing crafting stations like the crafting bench and furnace get a texture revamp as well.

Download this mod here.

3) Mouse Wheelie

The Mouse Wheelie Mod (Image via Minecraft)

This highly convenient mod adds a variety of mouse wheel-based controls to Minecraft. Most of the given mods deal with inventory sorting and hotbar navigation. This allows players to navigate through their inventories from the comfort of their mouse wheel, while not having to press multiple buttons to do the same job every time. For example, players can move items from their hotbar to their inventory or vice-versa just by scrolling the mouse wheel up or down.

Download this mod here.

2) Origins

The Origins mod (Image via Minecraft)

Origins is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft survival. It adds a variety of “Origins” or beginnings for the player in Minecraft. Each origin may give the player different abilities, advantages, and disadvantages. For example, the Merling origin makes it so that the player can only breathe freely in water, and can actually die by being exposed to too much air, basically reversing the roles of air and water in survival.

Download this mod.

1) Xaero's World Map

This mod adds a huge world map to Minecraft. The map can either be filled in as the player goes about their adventure within the world, or can already be filled in for convenience. The mod also adds options to apply waypoints and the ability to see directions, monuments, and other structures on the map. Since Minecraft does not have its own world map, this mod fits that role perfectly.

Download this mod here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi