5 best survival servers for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 is all about surviving in a world filled with dangers and progressing further. When a new player enters the game, they create their first survival mode world and begin their journey. As they get accustomed to the game mode, they can also play different kinds of survival modes with thousands of other players on a multiplayer server.

Survival has always been one of the most famous game modes on Minecraft servers. Top servers have this game mode in which players must progress in the world and survive various obstacles, be it mobs, natural calamities, or other players. Many servers might also call this game mode 'SMP' (Survival Multiplayer). Even though there are thousands of servers for survival, only a few are compatible with the latest 1.19 version.

Play multiplayer survival game mode in these 5 Minecraft 1.19 servers

5) TulipSurvival 1.19

TulipSurvival survival game mode spawn area for 1.19 version (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Survival mode, things can get dangerous and harsh. There are several players who go too far and grief other players' builds in the world. If users want a peaceful survival multiplayer experience, they can play on the TulipSurvival server.

Once players enter, they will have to choose a lobby that is compatible with the latest 1.19 version and simply start their survival journey. Though it is not the most famous server, it is definitely worth trying.

Here is the IP address of the server.

4) TheArchon

The Archon server spawn area (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The Archon is another great server that offers survival multiplayer game mode. The server is filled with hundreds of players daily. When players enter the server, they select the survival option from the hotbar or the spawn area.

Once they enter the starting area of the survival game mode, they can teleport to a random location to start their journey.

Here is the IP address of the server.

3) ManaCube

ManaCube is one of the oldest servers that offers the survival game mode (Image via Minecraft)

ManaCube is one of the oldest servers in the game that offers a survival multiplayer game mode. It has been around since the 1.8 version of the game, and it supports the latest 1.19 version.

Other than survival, it also offers all kinds of popular game modes like Factions, SkyBlock, Parkour, Prison, etc. Players can either select survival by right-clicking the items in their hotbar or by interacting with the survival character standing in the spawn area.

Here is the IP address of the server.

2) Vortex Network

Vortex Gaming server is space-themed and has different planets for different game modes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Vortex Gaming is a unique server since it is completely space-themed. Players can select different game modes by going to different custom-made planets. If users want to play the survival game mode, they can select the earth where they can simply claim land, build, and progress with other players.

Here is the IP address of the server.

1) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming server is quickly gaining a lot of popularity (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This year, Complex Gaming is one of the most popular and fast-growing servers in Minecraft multiplayer. The server is mostly full, with over 6 thousand users playing different game modes together. It will soon compete with top servers like Hypixel, Mineplex, etc.

This offers a survival multiplayer game mode as well, where hundreds of players are constantly online. Going to the survival game mode is quite straightforward as it can be selected from the hotbar or the main spawn area.

Here is the IP address of the server.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far