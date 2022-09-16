5 best tips to become better at Minecraft speedrunning

Speedrunning Minecraft can be a very exciting experience. There's something incredibly thrilling about racing to beat your best time. The feeling of accomplishment that comes with breaking a personal record is amazing.

Although speedrunning Minecraft is fun and rewarding, learning to do so can be tricky. There are many resources online that can help players in this regard. However, there are certain tips worth remembering when it comes to improving one's overall performance.

At the end of the day, practice makes perfect. The more you speedrun, the better you'll perform (even if Minecraft has a fair amount of chance mixed in with speedruns).

Below, Minecraft players can find some quick tips on how to improve their overall speedrunning performance as they practice.

Avoiding conflict and 4 other great tips for improving speedrunning abilities in Minecraft

1) Seed/Map Selection

The right seed or map can make a huge difference for players (Image via Mojang)

While it's possible to speedrun random Minecraft seeds, players are advised to find one that they consider suitable, at least as far as practicing is concerned. This seed might have several blacksmiths close to spawn, better material access, or improved Nether/End portal access.

There are even custom practice maps built specifically for players to learn the nuances of speedrunning. Comfort is a large part of finding the right seed. The less a player struggles, the more successful their overall speedrun time will be.

2) Avoid Conflict if Possible

Hostile mobs will slow you down in speedruns (Image via Mojang)

It may be unavoidable at times, but staying away from hostile mobs is imperative in Minecraft speedruns. There don't need to be certain mob interactions such as bartering, but spending time attacking hostile mobs will only increase your completion time.

Occasionally, hostiles spawn in bad locations, and players have no choice but to fight them. However, instead of killing the mobs, players should knock them back with a few melee attacks and bunny hop sprint past them.

3) Practice MLG Bucket Tricks

A water bucket can save your life during a run (Image via u/_MrGrave_/Reddit)

While traversing the Overworld and the Nether in a Minecraft speedrun, it isn't unheard of to take a bad fall. This can often lead to an immense amount of fall damage or even death and a forced reset of the run.

This is one major reason players may want to practice the MLG water bucket trick. When performed correctly, it can use water to protect players from any fall damage.

Ideally, a player won't need to use this trick, but one bad fall can lead to a reset or can put them in a very bad position.

4) Factors to Consider in Your Route

Nether portals are just one factor to consider in speedrun routes (Image via Mojang)

When running repeat attempts on a given seed or speedrun map, Minecraft players will want to plan their routes for optimum speed. However, newer players may not be familiar with the factors worth considering when planning out a route.

There are several aspects to consider. These include Nether portals, fortresses for blaze rods, food sources, and the source of items that allow players to quickly traverse terrain (like ender pearls and ladders).

It may not be a bad idea to draw out a map or use a flowchart system to find the best possible route in the seed or map, just to be safe.

5) Practice Day One Excessively

A speedrunner's first day can make or break a run (Image via Mojang)

Much like playing in standard Minecraft, a player's first day is crucial. If players drag their feet or make mistakes on their first day, the run's end result can be quite unsatisfactory. This is part of the reason why routing is so important. Players who don't know where their objectives are may spend senseless time wandering or making up for mistakes.

Plan and then execute. Practice finding your needed resources and objectives over and over again on a given seed to ensure your first day goes well.

With an efficient early game, Minecraft players can enter the Nether and End quickly and defeat the Ender Dragon in a much more expedient fashion.

