5 best tips to get better at survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was immensely successful upon release. Many old and new players downloaded the update to explore all the new features it had to offer. Even though the sandbox title is old, there is a constant influx of beginners exploring its world every day.

Surviving in the overwhelming world of Minecraft can be daunting. Players need to craft tools to progress and weapons to fight off enemies. They must also craft beds, crafting tables and other blocks to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Out of thousands of tips, here are a few that new players must always remember or implement while playing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. There are many more tips and tricks other than these that can be beneficial.

Spawn-proofing and 4 other important tips for beginners to survive in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Do not sprint or jump randomly in the Nether

Nether can be quite dangerous due to irregular terrain (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is a hellish realm in Minecraft that is filled with mysterious hostile creatures and loads of lava. Once players enter this realm, they must be extremely cautious at all times. The area will not only be filled with unknown creatures, but the overall terrain generation of the realm is also extremely irregular.

Players might get used to sprinting and jumping around in the Overworld, but they should not implement the same in the Nether. Players might just run off a cliff or jump into a hole that will lead them straight to lava.

2) Always carry a water bucket

Water bucket can be extremely helpful (Image via Mojang)

When players are in the Overworld, they can save themselves by learning how to use water buckets efficiently. Huge ravines, caves and even mountains are dangerous to traverse as players can make mistakes and fall. Fall damage can be quite fatal and can even kill players. This is where the water bucket comes into play.

When players land in water, the liquid instantly reduces the falling speed and prevents them from taking any fall damage. Though performing a water bucket MLG might take some practice, it will be highly useful in dire situations.

3) Always sleep at night

Loads of hostile mobs can spawn at night (Image via Mojang)

When players first play Minecraft, they might not sleep at night. However, loads of hostile mobs can swarm the Overworld if players do not sleep. Even though these mobs can be killed easily, players must not underestimate their collective strength.

If players do not want to die, they must always try to sleep through the night. This is especially important when they are traveling and exploring the world.

4) Spawn-proofing most of the areas

Spawn proofing areas by lighting it up (Image via Mojang)

There are several conditions under which hostile mobs spawn in a Minecraft realm. One of the most striking conditions is the light level and type of block. Different mobs can spawn at different light levels, and some cannot spawn in certain blocks.

Players must remember these things and spawn-proof areas where they do not want any hostile mob to spawn. The best way to prevent hostile mobs from spawning is by placing light sources. If players don't want any mob to spawn, they can place carpets that do not count as a complete block.

5) Organize hotbar items

Always keep hotbar and inventory organized (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players are in a dire situation and want to access important life-saving items from their inventory, they should be able to select them in time. This can be possible by organizing hotbar and inventory items properly.

Since there are several ways to setup a hotbar and inventory, players must choose one way and stick to it, so that they get accustomed. Weapons, tools, food and other items should be perfectly laid out for players to select them easily.

