5 best tips for Minecraft beginners

Hundreds of new players jump into Minecraft every day, where they are eager to explore the vast map and everything the game has to offer. For newcomers, the massive sandbox title can be daunting and confusing since there is no clear-cut guide. Fortunately, the game's highly active community can help newcomers on literally every platform.

If they want to venture out on their own and have already learnt the game's basics, there are a few points to remember as they go ahead with this plan. Since the game doesn't provide any relevant information, these tips can be extremely valuable.

Note: Some facts in this list might be common knowledge to many. This article is directed towards new players who may not be aware of these points. This article reflects the personal views of the author.

5 best pieces of advices to improve the survival experience for new Minecraft players

1) Never dig straight down

Since Minecraft caves can be massive and full of lava lakes, players must never dig straight down (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the most common piece of wisdom that a new Minecraft player will receive. Almost everyone who has played the game for some time or is a veteran of Mojang's sandbox game will offer this advice.

Considering that one of the main goals of the game is to find precious diamonds by mining deep underground, newcomers may dig straight down to save time and reach the required Y level as quickly as possible. However, they must avoid doing so as they could fall right into a lava lake or take fatal fall damage by dropping into a large cave.

2) Try to find a village

Villages are great locations to easily obtain resources in the game (Image via Mojang)

Villages are peaceful neutral settlements where villagers, Iron Golems, and cats spawn and live in-game. For most newbies, this is the very first structure that they should try to locate. Even professional speedrunners, who complete the game in minutes, try to find a village almost immediately after spawning.

Players will be able to obtain several useful resources from villagers and can even trade with villagers to get precious emeralds in return.

3) Always use a shield

Shields are incredibly useful, especially early on in the game (Image via Mojang)

New Minecraft players should always craft the necessary tools, weapons, and armor before going on an adventure. On that note, shields are extremely important to craft, especially in the early game, since they can easily block enemy attacks. Furthermore, shields can be improved with enchantments to become even more durable.

Crafting a shield can literally save a new player's life in dangerous situations. As they progress further into the game, shields will lose their relevance as certain stronger hostile mobs are even able to disable a player's shield.

4) Avoid Ravines

Ravines are quite dangerous as hostile mobs such as creepers can attack players (Image via Mojang)

Ravines can be quite risky locations to explore in Minecraft. These are massive deep cuts on the surface of the Overworld, generally leading into caves underground. Although ravines might be enticing to explore, newcomers must avoid them as much as possible.

One of the primary reasons to avoid ravines is that hostile mobs can easily detect players that fall into them. Since ravines are usually connected to caves, nearby hostile mobs in those caves will detect the player and attack them.

5) Always enter the Nether realm with gold armor

Piglins will remain neutral if players are wearing a gold armor part (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players enter the Nether realm for the first time, they may be confused about the realm's mobs as some of them are neutral, while others are hostile. Piglins are one of the more hostile mobs that can be quite dangerous for new players.

The only way to make them neutral is by wearing a gold armor part since these mobs respect the mineral for some strange reason. Therefore, along with the necessary healing items and weapons, any new Minecraft player who's eager to explore the Nether realm must always wear a gold armor part.

