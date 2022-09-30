5 best wall designs for Minecraft beginners in 2022

When new Minecraft players enter the world for the first time, they aim to get as many resources as possible and create their first base to stay safe at night. Though first bases are never eye-catching, as players progress in the game, they start focusing on creating a good base where they can live and work.

Even while building a proper base that is esthetically pleasing, beginners might forget to decorate minor aspects of the house, like walls. If they want, they can build their base walls with a plethora of blocks to make them look unique. Furthermore, they can create a double wall to separate the exterior design from the interior.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great wall designs that players can explore.

Top 5 beginner-friendly wall designs for Minecraft, ranked

5) Solid concrete wall

If someone wants smooth walls with solid colors in Minecraft, concrete blocks are the best (Image via Mojang)

In real life, most walls in a house have solid colors and smooth textures. Hence, if beginners want to create a smooth, solid-colored wall, they can simply craft some concrete powder and solidify it with water to decorate their walls. While in the powder stage, players can also color these blocks with any dye.

Concrete block walls will only work in select structures and builds due to their solid color and smooth texture.

4) Redstone lamp and note block wall

Redstone lamps and note blocks have unique features and textures for walls in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Redstone lamps and note blocks are unconventional blocks when it comes to building walls for a structure. However, their unique texture makes them a great option.

Not only this, but redstone lamps can also automatically switch on and off if players somehow connect them to a daylight sensor. This is an excellent feature since the walls will automatically light up the interior once the night falls.

3) Waterlogged leaf block wall

After Minecraft 1.19 update, leaf blocks can be waterlogged and used as a wall design (Image via Mojang)

After the release of 1.19 The Wild Update, players can also waterlog leaf blocks. Hence, waterlogged leaf blocks can also be a unique interior wall design. This will create a beautiful underwater effect.

The green leaves will also contrast with the blue color of the water. Players must apply a silk touch enchantment to one of the tools to obtain leaf blocks.

2) Varied wood type wall

Instead of using one type of wood, players can create different kinds of wood blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the simplest ways to upgrade a wall design slightly. Usually, beginners use one type of wood to make a base's walls. Instead, they can find different wood types like mangrove, spruce, acacia, etc., and create different designs with all these wood blocks.

This is much easier than crafting and obtaining special blocks and still enhances the look of the base's walls.

1) Stone brick walls

Most classic wall to build for a strong infrastructure in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who do not want a decorative wall and simply want to create a solid reinforced wall can use stone bricks to build one. Cobblestone blocks need to be smelted to obtain regular stone blocks, which players can then craft into stone bricks.

This is the perfect block for beginners trying to build a small castle or a fort. Deepslate bricks can also be used if they want a darker shade of gray.

