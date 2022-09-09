5 best ways to defend Minecraft bases in 2022

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they quickly try to obtain all kinds of blocks and items to create their first safehouse or base. As night falls, they will encounter numerous hostile mobs that can kill them; hence, creating a base becomes essential.

Though a basic boxy structure will suffice in the beginning, they will soon need other types of reinforcement as they expand their base area. Additionally, when players are creating a base in a multiplayer server, they need to be even more careful as griefers can find and destroy their base.

Hence, to counter all these shortcomings, they must take some precautionary action.

Top 5 ways to protect a Minecraft base from danger, ranked

5) Make a fence

Fences protect a base in the most basic way (Image via Mojang)

One of the most basic ways to protect a base or a safehouse is to create a fence around it. Even if players spawn-proof the area with torches, hostile mobs can still enter the premises by randomly walking in from the dark areas. This can be avoided by creating a fence around the base area.

Players can start by placing wooden fences and further enhance security with stone walls as well. Of course, this will only help in single-player worlds.

4) Set up a trap

TNT trap made with a sculk sensor (Image via Mojang)

Despite being dangerous, hostile mobs are A.I. entities that cannot detect anything suspicious. Hence, players can place simple traps around the base to stop them from encroaching. Creations like lava pits, TNT, automatic arrow dispensers, etc. can be placed in order to kill hostile mobs as soon as they try to infiltrate the base.

If players are clever enough to create powerful traps, they can be used on multiplayer servers to fool others as well. The only downside is that they will have to create a separate area, especially for the trap and its redstone contraptions.

3) Secret hidden entrance

A cliff with a hidden entrance to a secret Minecraft base (Image via Mojang)

One of the best ways to protect a Minecraft base is to build it in a hidden location itself and create a secret entrance for it. Many players prefer to build their base inside a mountain or underground so that they are completely safe from any external encroachment.

Additionally, they can create a clever entrance to their base with the help of redstone contraptions. This is especially effective on multiplayer servers as others won't be able to find the entrance to the base or will simply walk past it without knowing.

2) Create a base away from spawn (only on multiplayer servers)

2b2t spawn area in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/bignick0)

Some Minecraft servers are quite dangerous where players can be frequently griefed. There are many anarchy and SMP servers where war and base griefing is common. Hence, players must try to get out of spawn area as soon as possible and create their base in an unknown location so that others have a hard time finding it.

This tactic only applies to multiplayer servers as it is actually benificial to create a base at spawn when players are in a single-player world.

1) Place torches

Torches can be placed to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the simplest and best way to keep a base safe. As players know, hostile mobs can only spawn when the light level of a block is below a certain limit. All the Overworld hostile mobs cannot spawn on a block with more than zero light levels.

Hence, the best way to protect a single-player base is by placing torches all around the base area. This will prevent hostile mobs from spawning near the structure. It also works perfectly with fencing the entire area.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan