5 best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18.2

Diamonds are a vital resource in Minecraft for many different items and some of the best gear in the game, so players can't get enough of them.

After Minecraft's 1.18 update, ore distribution was changed due to the increased height limit and the addition of the deepslate layers. With that in mind, finding diamonds isn't quite the same as it used to be.

Sure, players can still head underground and mine away, but new height levels must be effective. Furthermore, there is more than one tactic that allows them to find diamonds, some of which don't involve mining at all until users find the ore blocks themselves.

Minecraft: Great methods for finding diamonds in version 1.18

5) Spelunking

Exploring caves and ravines can lead to diamond ores (Image via Mojang)

With the new way terrain generates in Minecraft 1.18, caves and ravines can reach considerably deep into the earth, with some even reaching down into deepslate layers. Because of this, they make for solid spots for finding diamonds.

These diamond ores can often even be exposed to the open air, which is considerably rare in diamond generation. However, gamers should be careful when exploring these locations, as they can often be breeding grounds for hostile mobs due to the low light level present.

4) Ocean spelunking

Caves and ravines aren't restricted to land (Image via Mojang)

Like ravines and caves on land in Minecraft worlds, players can find these natural phenomena underwater. However, diving into bodies of water can tend to lead to sight issues, as vanilla water has meager light and obscures vision.

Fortunately, users can see just about anything under the ocean's surface with a few potions of night vision. These potions make for excellent visual aids when searching for underwater ravines and caves that can be littered with diamond ore.

3) Vertical shaft mining

Vertical shaft mining can yield a lot more than diamonds (Image via Mojang)

It's unconventional, and it can be a little dangerous, but vertical shaft mining in Minecraft has the potential to get gamers a ton of ores, including diamonds. The process is relatively simple: they mine downwards in a large square-like shape, taking care not to dig straight down and instead work around the edges before breaking down the interior.

Eventually, players will have cleared a massive amount of blocks and may have likely found a ton of diamonds, especially if they make a shaft large enough to cover multiple chunks. It's a very tool-demanding build, and users can occasionally run into hazards like lava, but the return on interest can be considerable.

2) Branch mining

Branch mining is the traditional method, but it certainly still works (Image via Mojang)

It may be the way that most gamers mine in Minecraft, but branch mining is still very effective for finding ores, including diamonds. This is due to how quickly they can branch out, and this method leaves a large "viewing gallery" of blocks to find ores within.

For effective branch mining in Minecraft 1.18, players will want to begin around height level Y=-63, as this should have the highest concentration of diamond "batches" of block blobs. They can then start to work their way up to Y=14, as the rest of the diamond ore will generate between these two points.

1) TNT mining

TNT mining is messy, but effective (Image via Sportskeeda)

TNT is well known in Minecraft for its explosive destruction, but this is what makes it excellent for mining and finding diamond ore. With enough TNT, users can begin at any height level they'd like and use the explosive block to blow entire holes in the height layers as they work their way down.

It'll require a lot of TNT, and it can be potentially dangerous due to things like lava or accidental detonations, but TNT mining can rack up a ton of diamond ore quite quickly, thanks to how short the fuse time is on TNT. Some Minecraft gamers have even created TNT-based mining machines, improving on the prospect of TNT mining even further.

