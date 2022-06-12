5 best ways to get diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Even after the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, diamonds are still one of the most craved items in the game. Whether players are veterans or newcomers, almost everyone wants this precious item to craft a plethora of strong gear, and other useful items. After every update, players eagerly try to dig deep and find these rare minerals.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will witness the most terrifying cave biome ever added to the game, the Deep Dark. This biome generates below Y level 0 and can spawn the deadly Warden if players make too much noise around sculk blocks.

Hence, mining for these rare minerals can be slightly tricky, however, there are several other ways to find them in the game.

Top 5 ways through which players can increase their diamond reserves in Minecraft 1.19

5) Secret obsidian room in Woodland Mansion

Obsidian room in Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang)

Though Woodland Mansions are not the easiest structures to conquer in Minecraft 1.19, if players find the secret obsidian room, they can easily get nine diamonds out of it. This special room can be located on any floor of the structure and will have a pyramid made up of obsidian blocks.

Once players mine through the tough obsidian, they will find a block of diamond. Although, this is not the best way to obtain the precious item, players can get nine of them in one go if they find the secret room.

4) Looting End City

End City (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are some of the best structures to find good loot in Minecraft 1.19. After defeating Ender Dragon, players will be able to explore the rest of the End realm where they will find these cities. They will spawn shulkers, which are hostile mobs that shoot levitation bullets towards players.

Players can find anywhere between 2-7 of these precious items in chest loots. Along with that, they will also be able to find diamond-made gears that can be extremely useful.

3) Buried treasure chest

Players can always find buried treasure map in fully generated shipwrecks (Image via Mojang)

Buried treasure is arguably the best chest to obtain these rare minerals in Minecraft 1.19. These chests have 59.9% chance of generating anywhere between 1-2 diamonds.

These are easy to find if players have buried treasure maps from shipwrecks or from cartographer villagers. Traditionally, players come want to feel a sense of adventure and come across these while they explore the open waters.

2) Always mine ore block with Fortune enchantment

Fortune 3 pickaxe is the best tool to mine ores (Image via Mojang)

Even though this is not a separate way to get these precious items, it is a brilliant trick that every player should use to get the most out of diamond ore blocks. With a Forturne enchantment, players can extract more items from a single ore block. For example, if players find two ore blocks, they can extract anywhere from 4-8 items out of them.

Hence, if players want a good amount of these items, they must always use the Fortune enchanted pickaxe for mining ore blocks.

1) Mine at Y level -58

Always mine at Y level -58 (Image via Mojang)

Even in Minecraft 1.19, the best way to get the most amount of these precious items is by mining underground at a particular Y level. After Caves and Cliffs update Part 2, the ore generation in the game changed drastically. Now, diamond ores become more and more common as players go down in the overworld realm.

Hence, they must always mine at Y level -58 to find the highest number of these precious minerals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far