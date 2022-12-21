5 best ways to use diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Diamonds are one of the rarest resources in Minecraft, but this is largely due to the various uses they have. They can be used to craft high-quality tools, weapons, and armor, and are vital components in some of the best in-game blocks.

Due to the varied uses of diamonds, some players may be curious about the best ways to utilize them. Given the rarity of diamonds, it's best to have a plan in place to use them wisely to avoid wasting diamonds on something that isn't a pressing concern. This is especially true for newer players who may not have much experience working with diamonds.

The most vital uses of Diamonds in Minecraft

1) Crafting Tools/Weapons/Armor

Diamond gear is built to last and is very effective (Image via Mojang)

While diamond gear isn't quite as useful as Netherite gear, it's still some of the best gear in Minecraft. Diamond tools, weapons, and armor have exceedingly high durability, and the tools and weapons are excellent at resource collection speed and damage-dealing, respectively.

Interestingly, diamond armor was the 'gold standard' for protection well before the implementation of Ancient Debris and Netherite equipment in Minecraft's Nether Update. While players should certainly upgrade to netherite gear whenever possible, there's certainly nothing wrong with using diamond equipment until that time arrives.

2) Creating Enchanting Tables

Enchanting Tables are a very worthwhile investment for their price in diamonds (Image via Mojang)

Enchanting items and equipment is a great way to ensure a player's survival within Minecraft, so using diamonds along with obsidian and a book to create an enchanting table is always a good idea. Fortunately, the crafting recipe for enchanting tables only calls for two diamonds per table, so several can be constructed from even a small collection of diamonds.

Considering the large number of enchantments that can be applied to a player's items and gear, building an enchanting table early on is a recipe for success.

3) Powering Beacons

Beacons can be used to bestow powerful effects (Image via Mojang)

Although they're difficult to build early on, beacons are excellent blocks to own once players have them up and running. Once activated, a diamond can be slotted into the beacon block to select the beneficial status effect that it will bestow on nearby players.

Granted, this can also be achieved by using materials such as gold ingots, iron ingots, emeralds, or netherite ingots, but if players have diamonds and require bonus effects, then slotting a diamond into a beacon is still a wise move.

4) Crafting Diamond Blocks

Diamond blocks look great and are highly resilient (Image via mysteriousangel/Planet Minecraft)

While diamond blocks are expensive to craft since they require nine diamonds per block, the results are well worth the investment. Thanks to their blue-green coloration, diamond blocks look great and possess a Hardness of five and a Blast Resistance of six.

This means that structures built out of diamond blocks can withstand some serious punishment without players needing to worry about them breaking apart. Although building diamond blocks isn't as important as some of the other uses, especially if Minecraft players don't have enough diamonds, it's certainly something to consider.

5) Creating Firework Stars

Fireworks can be used to deal damage (Image via Mojang)

While fireworks are certainly nice to look at when they detonate in the sky, players can also use them as an effective explosive by firing them from a crossbow in Minecraft.

Players can create different firework stars to place inside their firework rockets, and diamonds can be included in the stars' recipe to create a very specific effect. This diamond effect isn't just nice to view high up in the air, but it also improves the blast radius of the firework rocket when it's fired, making the rockets excellent for hitting enemies with splash damage.

